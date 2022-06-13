What's on SYFY this week? 'Death Race,' 'Quantum Leap,' 'Harry Potter' marathon & more

We have deadly post-apocalypses, sci-fi classics, a weekend full of the Wizarding World and more coming to SYFY this week — so let’s dig in.

This week brings a mix of action-packed sci-fi flicks, along with the ongoing summer slate of SYFY Rewind marathons, with more Quantum Leap on the way all-day Friday. If you want to get a bit more magical, the weekend brings a non-stop Harry Potter marathon with the entire film saga playing out (and out again) across Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the SYFY highlights for the week of June 13-19, 2022.

Tuesday: Strap in for ‘Death Race’

Paul W.S. Anderson took a break from his run of Resident Evil films to reboot the schlocky action classic Death Race in 2008, and we have it in all its bloody, high-speed glory. It has some Mad Max-y vibes, and is a remake of the 1975 pic Death Race 2000. It stars Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Ian McShane and Joan Allen. If nothing else, it can make for a nice distraction while we wait on Fast X to rev up. Death Race airs at 6 p.m., Tuesday night on SYFY.

Wednesday: We want ‘Wanted’

Loosely based on the comic book of the same name by Mark Millar and J. G. Jones, this action flick is basically a street-level 007 by way of The Matrix (with more blue and broken bones). It’s about a young man (James McAvoy) who joins up with an elite fraternity of assassins, where he crosses paths with veteran killers played by Angelina Jolie and Morgan Freeman. The action is killer (no pun intended). Wanted airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. on SYFY.

Friday: SYFY Rewind with 'Quantum Leap'

Sam Beckett ain’t done leaping yet, y’all. The summer SYFY Rewind event continues this week as we get deep into the back end of Quantum Leap’s run in the fourth season. The show will continue airing from start to finish, then other sci-fi hits like Battlestar Galactica, Xena: Warrior Princess and Warehouse 13 will take its place. Episodes start at 6 a.m. on SYFY and run well into the night on Friday. It makes for a great primer before the NBC revival of Quantum Leap this fall.

Saturday & Sunday: Wizarding World overload

It’s Harry Potter, all day and every day. SYFY will be airing the entire slate of Harry Potter films all day Saturday and Sunday. The back-to-back lineup includes Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.