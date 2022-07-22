'The Wheel of Time' spins early Season 3 renewal, drops behind-the-scenes first look at SDCC

The Wheel of Time will continue to turn on Amazon Prime Video. During The Wheel of Time: Origins panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Amazon revealed that it has already renewed the fantasy series based on Robert Jordan's bestselling novels for a third season of episodes, before Season 2 has even been given a release date.

“We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with [showrunner] Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Season 1 resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide.”

To add to the excitement while we wait for a full Season 2 trailer, Amazon also dropped a special behind-the-scenes reel for the upcoming season, which featured glimpses of the invading force known in Jordan's novels as the Seanchan and the desert warriors known as the Aiel. Check it out below:

Their journeys are far from over. Get a behind the scenes look at #TheWheelOfTime season 2. pic.twitter.com/K3IVCyMOw3 — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 21, 2022

Sadly, we still don't have a release date for the second season, but hopefully those plans will start to firm up a little later in the year. In the meantime, showrunner Rafe Judkins dropped some interesting news about Season 3's contents in his own remarks from the announcement.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” Judkins said. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

As longtime readers of Jordan's novels will know, The Shadow Rising is the fourth book in the overall series. Season 1 adapted the major arc of the first novel, The Eye of the World, which means that Season 2 will cover the territory of both The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn, the second and third books in the series. We won't spoil what happens in either of those books here, but rest assured our heroes have a lot of ground to cover when they return for more episodes, and it's all part of Judkins' massive plan to adapt the whole story.

The entire first season of The Wheel of Time is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Looking for more fantasy adventure in the meantime? The entire Harry Potter saga is streaming now on Peacock. Check it out here.