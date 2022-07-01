All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in July 2022: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ & more

Netflix's most expensive movie ever, a kid-friendly hit on Peacock, and more.

Sure, summer always means big action on the big screen — but streaming TV this July is also bringing the big guns, too. From Netflix’s most expensive movie ever, to family-friendly hits and plenty of mysteries, there’s more than enough to keep us out of the heat this month.

We’ve taken deep dives through the streaming ranks of new additions coming to Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount Plus, and broken down all the sci-fi, fantasy and horror hitting them in July 2022.

Check out the best of the best, as well as the full rundowns, below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (Netflix): The super-sized season finale of Netflix’s horror hit arrives to kick off July, and you’ll need most of the holiday weekend to binge watch these two movie-sized episodes. Who will survive as the kids head to the Upside Down to take on Vecna? We can’t wait to find out.

The Bad Guys (Peacock): The animated big screen hit heads to Peacock to make for the perfect summer family movie at home. The film, adapted from the hit children’s book series, is basically a Tarantino heist movie filtered through a clever lens of fun animals and cool animated action.

Resident Evil (Netflix): The live-action zombie franchise makes the jump to the small screen with a time-twisting thriller at Netflix. The series is set in two time periods, digging into a shiny modern-day Umbrella Corp. and the looming zombie post-apocalypse the corporation always seems to bring about.

The Gray Man (Netflix): One of Netflix’s biggest, most ambitious action flicks finally makes it to the small screen. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), the film is a 007-style spy thriller starring A-listers Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas and more. it’s also supposed to be epic, marking Netflix’s most expensive movie ever made.

The Resort (Peacock): One of Peacock’s most intriguing new originals is this dark comedy thriller starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti. The duo play a married couple drawn into a mystery 15 years in the making.

Paper Girls (Prime Video): It’s been a long time coming, but the live action adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s coming-of-age sci-fi comic is finally hitting this month. The story follows a group of girls who find their newspaper delivery gig leading them to stumble into a wild time travel sci-fi adventure.

Harley Quinn: Season 3 Premiere (HBO Max): One of the best adult animated shows on TV is back for a fresh batch of adventures. HBO Max’s hilarious, R-rated take on the weirdest corner of the DC universe looks to follow Harley, Ivy and all their pals as they just try to make a life in Gotham (while committing a few crimes along the way).

NETFLIX

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

Catch Me if You Can

Deliverance

I Am Legend

Insidious

Seven

The Dark Knight Rises

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch

July 7

The Flash: Season 8

July 8

Boo, Bitch

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

July 15

Uncharted

July 18

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

July 22

The Gray Man

July 31

The Wretched

PEACOCK

July 1

Armageddon, 1998

Antz, 1998

The Bad Guys, 2022

Batman, 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Cast Away, 2000

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011

Fantastic Four, 2005

Field of Dreams, 2005

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019

Liar, Liar, 1997

Looper, 2012

Lucy, 2014

Mystery Men, 1999

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

The Other Guys, 2010

Robots, 2005

The Rock, 1996

Shallow Hal, 2001

Shark Tale, 2004*

The Skulls II, 2002

The Skulls III, 2004

The Skulls, 2000

Tremors, 1990

Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018

Tremors II, 1996

Unbreakable, 2000

Snapped, 19-23



July 2

WWE Money in the Bank



July 8

Trigger Point, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)



July 11

Curious George, 2006

The Shallows, 2016



July 12

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)



July 13

Doom, 2005*



July 19

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Exhumed, Season 2, All Episodes (Oygen)



July 26

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)



July 28

The Resort: Series Premiere

HULU

July 1

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32

Black Knight (2001)

Death Race (2008)

The Descendants (2011)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

First Knight (1995)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Independence Day (1996)

Insidious (2011)

John Dies at the End (2012)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Knock Knock (2015)

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Nim’s Island (2008)

Passport to Paris (1999)

Poseidon (2006)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)



July 10

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season

July 12

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

July 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere

July 18

The Cursed (2021)

July 19

Aftershock (2022)

July 21

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere



July 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

July 29

The Americans: The Complete Series

HBO MAX

Premiere Date TBD

Genndy Tartokovsky's Primal, Season 2 Premiere

Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

July 1

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks

Frank Miller's Sin City: Unrated Version (2005)

Godzilla (1998)

Hollow Man: Director’s Cut (2000)

I Spy (2002)

Last Night in Soho (2021)

Rio 2 (2014)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

The Legends of Zorro (2005)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1974)

The World's End (2013)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Warrior (2011)

July 9

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

July 12

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

July 15

Kung Fu: Season 2 Premiere



July 16

Godzilla (2014)

July 23

Walker: Season 2 Premiere

July 26

Bugs Bunny Builders: Season 1A Premiere

July 27

We Met in Virtual Reality: Original Documentary Premiere

July 28

Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere

July 29

Superman & Lois: Season 2 Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

July 1

The Terminal List (2022)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Dark Waters (2019)

Dead Ringers (1988)

Europa Report (2013)

Futureworld (1976)

Gladiator (2000)

High-Rise (2016)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

John Dies at the End (2012)

Moments in Spacetime (2001)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Speed (1994)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Posthuman Project (2014)

The Time Machine (2002)

Virtuosity (1995)

Wargames (1983)



July 29

Paper Girls (2022)

DISNEY PLUS

July 1

50 Shades Of Sharks

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying The Badger

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Biggest Great White?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

July 6

Ms. Marvel Season 1: Episode 5

July 8

The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse

July 13

Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 (4 episodes)

Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale

July 15

Zombies 3

Paramount Plus

July 1

Aeon Flux

Carrie

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web 2

Clue

Dead Ringer

Event Horizon

Futureworld

Ghost

Gladiator

King Kong

Pet Sematary

Shanghai Noon

Sherlock Gnomes

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Star Trek

The Last Samurai

The Mask of Zorro

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen