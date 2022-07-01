Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in July 2022: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ & more
Netflix's most expensive movie ever, a kid-friendly hit on Peacock, and more.
Sure, summer always means big action on the big screen — but streaming TV this July is also bringing the big guns, too. From Netflix’s most expensive movie ever, to family-friendly hits and plenty of mysteries, there’s more than enough to keep us out of the heat this month.
We’ve taken deep dives through the streaming ranks of new additions coming to Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount Plus, and broken down all the sci-fi, fantasy and horror hitting them in July 2022.
Check out the best of the best, as well as the full rundowns, below.
HIGHLIGHTS
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (Netflix): The super-sized season finale of Netflix’s horror hit arrives to kick off July, and you’ll need most of the holiday weekend to binge watch these two movie-sized episodes. Who will survive as the kids head to the Upside Down to take on Vecna? We can’t wait to find out.
The Bad Guys (Peacock): The animated big screen hit heads to Peacock to make for the perfect summer family movie at home. The film, adapted from the hit children’s book series, is basically a Tarantino heist movie filtered through a clever lens of fun animals and cool animated action.
Resident Evil (Netflix): The live-action zombie franchise makes the jump to the small screen with a time-twisting thriller at Netflix. The series is set in two time periods, digging into a shiny modern-day Umbrella Corp. and the looming zombie post-apocalypse the corporation always seems to bring about.
The Gray Man (Netflix): One of Netflix’s biggest, most ambitious action flicks finally makes it to the small screen. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), the film is a 007-style spy thriller starring A-listers Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas and more. it’s also supposed to be epic, marking Netflix’s most expensive movie ever made.
The Resort (Peacock): One of Peacock’s most intriguing new originals is this dark comedy thriller starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti. The duo play a married couple drawn into a mystery 15 years in the making.
Paper Girls (Prime Video): It’s been a long time coming, but the live action adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s coming-of-age sci-fi comic is finally hitting this month. The story follows a group of girls who find their newspaper delivery gig leading them to stumble into a wild time travel sci-fi adventure.
Harley Quinn: Season 3 Premiere (HBO Max): One of the best adult animated shows on TV is back for a fresh batch of adventures. HBO Max’s hilarious, R-rated take on the weirdest corner of the DC universe looks to follow Harley, Ivy and all their pals as they just try to make a life in Gotham (while committing a few crimes along the way).
NETFLIX
July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
Catch Me if You Can
Deliverance
I Am Legend
Insidious
Seven
The Dark Knight Rises
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
July 3
Blair Witch
July 7
The Flash: Season 8
July 8
Boo, Bitch
July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
July 15
Uncharted
July 18
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
July 20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2
July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
July 22
The Gray Man
July 31
The Wretched
PEACOCK
July 1
Armageddon, 1998
Antz, 1998
The Bad Guys, 2022
Batman, 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Cast Away, 2000
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011
Fantastic Four, 2005
Field of Dreams, 2005
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Liar, Liar, 1997
Looper, 2012
Lucy, 2014
Mystery Men, 1999
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
The Other Guys, 2010
Robots, 2005
The Rock, 1996
Shallow Hal, 2001
Shark Tale, 2004*
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Skulls, 2000
Tremors, 1990
Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018
Tremors II, 1996
Unbreakable, 2000
Snapped, 19-23
July 2
WWE Money in the Bank
July 8
Trigger Point, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
July 11
Curious George, 2006
The Shallows, 2016
July 12
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
July 13
Doom, 2005*
July 19
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Exhumed, Season 2, All Episodes (Oygen)
July 26
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
July 28
The Resort: Series Premiere
HULU
July 1
Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32
Black Knight (2001)
Death Race (2008)
The Descendants (2011)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
First Knight (1995)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Independence Day (1996)
Insidious (2011)
John Dies at the End (2012)
Joy Ride (2001)
Jumanji (1995)
Knock Knock (2015)
The Last Days on Mars (2013)
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)
The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004)
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006)
The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Nim’s Island (2008)
Passport to Paris (1999)
Poseidon (2006)
Urban Legend (1998)
Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)
July 10
Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season
July 12
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
July 13
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere
July 18
The Cursed (2021)
July 19
Aftershock (2022)
July 21
American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere
July 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
July 29
The Americans: The Complete Series
HBO MAX
Premiere Date TBD
Genndy Tartokovsky's Primal, Season 2 Premiere
Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
July 1
Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks
Frank Miller's Sin City: Unrated Version (2005)
Godzilla (1998)
Hollow Man: Director’s Cut (2000)
I Spy (2002)
Last Night in Soho (2021)
Rio 2 (2014)
Spy Kids (2001)
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)
The Legends of Zorro (2005)
The Raid 2 (2014)
The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1974)
The World's End (2013)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
Warrior (2011)
July 9
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
July 12
The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)
July 15
Kung Fu: Season 2 Premiere
July 16
Godzilla (2014)
July 23
Walker: Season 2 Premiere
July 26
Bugs Bunny Builders: Season 1A Premiere
July 27
We Met in Virtual Reality: Original Documentary Premiere
July 28
Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
July 29
Superman & Lois: Season 2 Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
July 1
The Terminal List (2022)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Dark Waters (2019)
Dead Ringers (1988)
Europa Report (2013)
Futureworld (1976)
Gladiator (2000)
High-Rise (2016)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
John Dies at the End (2012)
Moments in Spacetime (2001)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
Speed (1994)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
The Posthuman Project (2014)
The Time Machine (2002)
Virtuosity (1995)
Wargames (1983)
July 29
Paper Girls (2022)
DISNEY PLUS
July 1
50 Shades Of Sharks
Raging Bull Shark
Slaying The Badger
World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
World’s Biggest Great White?
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness
July 6
Ms. Marvel Season 1: Episode 5
July 8
The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse
July 13
Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 (4 episodes)
Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale
July 15
Zombies 3
Paramount Plus
July 1
Aeon Flux
Carrie
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web 2
Clue
Dead Ringer
Event Horizon
Futureworld
Ghost
Gladiator
King Kong
Pet Sematary
Shanghai Noon
Sherlock Gnomes
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Star Trek
The Last Samurai
The Mask of Zorro
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen