Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Coming Home Next Month with 3 Hours of Bonus Features

"It Feels Very Intimate": Cillian Murphy on Working with Christopher Nolan and His Prep for Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is coming to home entertainment next month with bonus features as long as the film itself.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is coming home next month and its collection of bonus features will be as long as the film itself. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced this week that the critically acclaimed World War II biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer (father of the atomic bomb) is set to arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on Tuesday, November 21.

While specifics regarding the supplementary materials have yet to be enumerated, Vudu (the on-demand video service arm of Fandango) did confirm on X — formerly known as Twitter — that the special features will total three hours. For those of you doing the math at home, that's six total hours of content.

Based on American Prometheus, the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film tracks the life and career of the gifted theoretical physicist (played onscreen by Cillian Murphy), who headed up the top-secret Manhattan Project that created the first atomic bombs.

The Manhattan Project's initial goal was to beat the Nazis to the construction of an atomic bomb, but when Germany surrendered in May 1945, the United States used the weapon on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in order to end the war in the Pacific. Doctor Oppenheimer came to regret his part in developing such a terrible device, a device that forever reshaped humanity, and was blacklisted as a result.

Indulging his usual penchant for non-linear storytelling, writer/director Nolan jumps back and forth in time, nesting the evolution of the bomb within two different government hearings centered around Oppenheimer himself and the scientist's post-war rival, Lewis Strauss (portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.).

In addition to Murphy — who has now worked on six Nolan projects — Oppenheimer also features the talents of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Michael Angarano, Benny Safdie, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Casey Affleck, and Gary Oldman.

When will Oppenheimer be streaming on Peacock?

There are no details on that front just yet, but we imagine the film will make its way to Peacock not long after its home video debut.

In the meantime, however, subscribers to the NBCUniversal platform can exclusively stream other 2023 theatrical releases like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Asteroid City, Fast X, Strays, and Hypnotic.

Is Oppenheimer still playing in theaters?

Yes, Oppenheimer is still in select theaters! Click here to pick up tickets.

To date, the film has netted over $940 million at the worldwide box office. It currently holds a near-perfect score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.