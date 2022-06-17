The train’s pulling into the station: Season 4 of ‘Snowpiercer’ will be its last

The actors' cast options were coming up and TNT declined to renew them.

Snowpiercer, TNT’s sci-fi series about a train eternally barrelling through a frozen post-apocalyptic Earth will end after its upcoming fourth season.

“We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Deadline. “Its talented writers, actors, and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever.”

The show was the last original scripted show still standing at TNT after the network halted all their scripted projects in the works after the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. The only other scripted show at TNT, Animal Kingdom, will be ending after its sixth season ends.

Snowpiercer, which was based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie of the same name, stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard, and Roberto Urbina. The fourth season also sees Clark Gregg joining the train along with Tony Award-winner Michael Aronov.

Although the news of the show’s cancellation will be saddening to fans, the silver lining is that Season 4 still has yet to air, as the season is still in production in Vancouver. The first episode is expected to drop in January 2023.

