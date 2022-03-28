Coulson lives! 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' vet Clark Gregg boards 'Snowpiercer' for Season 4

Clark Gregg, the actor best-known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is punching his ticket aboard TNT's Snowpiercer television series, which has officially entered production on Season 4 in Vancouver, the network announced ahead of Monday's Season 3 finale. Gregg was one of two new additions to the ensemble cast, the other being Tony Award-winner Michael Aronov (Operation Finale). No character details were made public at this time.

In addition, a second Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran — Paul Zbyszewski — will replace Graeme Manson and Aubrey Nealon as sole showrunner. Manson took over from original showrunner, Josh Friedman, who exited the project two years before it premiered.

“We have been blessed with an abundance of riches in building the world of Snowpiercer — from the incredible cast and crew, to the loyal fanbase and the building blocks afforded from the film and graphic novel," Manson and Nealon said in a joint statement. "Tonight’s finale is the culmination of several storylines, with unexpected twists and turns around every corner, and leading to an exciting fourth season with Paul’s vision and creative storytelling continuing the incredible show momentum."

“I’m so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of Snowpiercer that Graeme and Aubrey have so beautifully crafted and built," added Zbyszewski, whose other TV credits include Lost, Hawaii Five-0, and Helstrom. "We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can’t wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships."

In the most recent episode, Layton (Daveed Diggs), Ben (Iddo Goldberg), Josie (Katie McGuinness), Alex (Rowan Blanchard), and Javi (Roberto Urbina) rescued Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) from the perils of the icy tundra. She's brought back onto the train where a celebration ensues. The party was short-lived, however, when Melanie revealed that Layton was misleading the other passengers about a mythical paradise called New Eden. "Alliances are tested in the action-packed third season finale," reads the official synopsis.

“The success of Snowpiercer has always been due to the dedicated, innovative storytellers at the helm, and the incredible talent in front of and behind the camera,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV. “We’re so excited for what Paul has in store for next season and we are thrilled to welcome our new cast members.”

“Graeme and Aubrey masterfully brought the thrilling world and unique characters of ‘Snowpiercer’ to life, and we couldn't be more grateful for their contributions,” concluded executive producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (of Tomorrow Studios). “We are excited for fans to see Paul thrillingly propel the complex journey of Snowpiercer even further with Christoph continuing in his role as directing executive producer, especially as Clark and Michael join our incredibly talented cast.”

Speaking of the cast, Snowpiercer also features the onscreen talents of Sean Bean, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg round out the rest of the cast.

Zbyszewski will executive produce the fourth season alongside Adelstein, Clements, Christoph Schrewe, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, Scott Derrickson, Bong Joon-Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show itself is based on the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige, as well as the 2013 film version directed and co-written by Bong Joon-Ho.

The Season 3 finale of Snowpiercer airs on TNT this evening at 9pm EST. A fourth season was ordered last summer.