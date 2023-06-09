11 Sci-Fi Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch in the Summer of 2023

The summer television season is here and it includes a bevy of sci-fi shows — from Twisted Metal to Ashoka — we are giddy to finally watch!

For those who spend the summer acquiring a lovely tan and working on improving your physique, we applaud you... and barely understand you. Why? Because the summer television season is upon us, and it's filled with new and returning sci-fi titles we can't miss. Like the good geeks that we are, our viewing schedules are already planned and our grocery list is loaded with the necessary snacks that will pair well with our summer viewing menu.

RELATED: Anthony Mackie meets Sweet Tooth in first look clip at Twisted Metal

And please, don't feel bad for us, because our peepers are ready to feast on a buffet of summer eye candy including A-listers like Anthony Mackie, Henry Cavill, Emilia Clark and Rosario Dawson, just to name a few. Come and join SYFY WIRE and skip getting your steps in by checking out our 11 most anticipated sci-fi shows of the summer of 2023.

Black Mirror, Season 6 (Netflix) - June 15

Surprise! Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker's modern-day anthology series about all things tech and sci-fi, returns in June for a sixth season. As always, there's a stellar lineup of acting talent to play out these cautionary tales, including Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Josh Hartnett, Annie Murphy, Kate Mara, Rob Delaney, and Paapa Essiedu.

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 6 (Peacock) - June 15

The ongoing tale of modern dragon riders continues with its sixth season of storytelling as Tom Kullersen (Jeremy Shada) and his band of teen Dragon Riders finally get to introduce the dragons to the ICARIS team. But will that be a disaster?

RELATED: The Best Sci-Fi Movies You Can Stream on SYFY: From The Invisible Man to I, Robot

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2 (Paramount +) - June 15

Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) of the USS Enterprise returns with his fantastic crew for a second season of adventures "going boldly where no one has gone before." This season we get more of Paul Wesley's Captain James T. Kirk and the addition of Carol Kane as Chief Engineer Pelia. The first season of this show was so much fun and such a throwback to original Trek storytelling, we can't wait to see what the whole crew has in store for us next.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC) - June 18

Mortal enemies from The Walking Dead, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are reunited due to dire necessity in this AMC spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Dead City. The six-episode series finds the pair heading to Manhattan to find Maggie's kidnapped son and it's there that Negan meets someone from his nefarious past. We're curious about how Maggie and Negan — two of the best characters from the original series — will work as co-leads of their own show, and if their characters finally confront their major Glenn issues.

Secret Invasion (Disney+) - June 21

Where the heck has Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) been? According to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fury has been up in space on a sabbatical after his adventures with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). The only problem is that the Skrulls have been pretending to be him on Earth and now there are some bigger problems he has to come back down to Earth to deal with. With a storytelling akin to those of the Captain America thrillers from The Russos, Secret Invasion looks like a taut series that will have us guessing.

The Witcher, Season 3 (Netflix) - June 29

Show up for Henry Cavill's last go as Geralt of Rivia in the third season of Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher series. We're looking for some resolution for the trio of Geralt and Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan) and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra).

RELATED: The Best Sci-fi Movies Streaming on Peacock: Jurassic Park, M3GAN, Inside & More

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 5 (FX) - July 13

Credit: FX

When last we left Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in the What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 finale, the fed-up Familiar gives Derek the vampire a whole suitcase full of money to turn him into a vampire. Will his one wish finally happen? Or will one of the Staten Island vamps screw it up once more? We also can't wait to see if newly regenerated Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) will slip back into the dysfunctional family or head to Broadway to fulfill his Baby self's ambitions.

Futurama, Season 8 (Hulu) - July 24

Photo: Hulu

Good news, everyone! Futurama has been resurrected once more for an eighth season of new stories involving the dysfunctional family of the Planet Express delivery company. The creators are back, as well as every original character, including Fry, Leela, Bender, Zoidberg and more, voiced by the original cast. It's been 10 years since the seventh season finale episode, "Meanwhile," so we can only imagine what the crew has been up to in the last decade.

Twisted Metal (Peacock) - July 27

Twisted Metal, the classic PlayStation game series, is now a live-action comedy series from Peacock. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) developed the series and Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) is the showrunner of this irreverent, post-apocalyptic adventure. Anthony Mackie plays John Doe, an outsider tasked with crossing the Divided States of America to deliver a package that could change his life for the better. He co-stars with Stephanie Beatriz and Thomas Haden Church. With the recent spate of very good video game adaptations, we're excited.

Good Omens, Season 2 (Prime Video) - July 28

Good Omens, Neil Gaiman's beloved book, became a worldwide series adaptation hit due to the perfect casting of David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale. After a two-year delay, they return to save the world once more.

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Disney+) - August 23

Ahsoka Tano, Dave Filoni's character that he created for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, gets her own live-action series based on the success of her appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Rosario Dawson returns to have Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan help save the galaxy from the evils of the Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn.