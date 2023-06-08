A first look at Twisted Metal Season 1

Peacock’s motorized derby in the doomed post-apocalypse premieres on July 27.

Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie Finds Casino Clown Carnage in Bonkers First Look Clip

A casino, a clown, and a crude case of stumbling into the wrong den of sin at the wrong time! In the hilarious new trailer for Peacock’s upcoming Twisted Metal series, we might just be witnessing the start of a beautifully demented post-apocalyptic friendship… or, y’know, we might not.

Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) stars as John Doe in Peacock’s wild adaptation of the already-wild smash-‘em-up game series from the early PlayStation era, with Twisted Metal getting its first full-length trailer as part of Thursday’s Summer Game Fest kickoff. Thanks to a shorter previous video peek, we’d already gotten an idea of how the show aims to pull off the fan-favorite video games’ cartoonishly violent aesthetic; now, we have a much fuller idea of how Mackie will vibe with psycho clown Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett and played in live action by burly AEW wrestler Joe Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe).

Watch the new Twisted Metal clip below:

Yep, it’s safe to say that John Doe’s smooth-talking (and maybe smooth-rhyming?) ways have their limits, as Sweet Tooth makes plans for the both of them that Mackie’s character can’t talk his way out of. The derelict ruins of a Vegas casino make a colorfully perfect backdrop for the brand of anything-goes action that the games themselves are known for, as do the nice collection of first-look images from the series that you can check out at the bottom of this article.

Peacock is clearly going all-in on bringing that trademark Twisted Metal lunacy to live-action life, with a knockout cast that also features Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Divorce, Spider-Man: No Way Home), and some impressive guest actors (including Scream horror royalty Neve Campbell) along the way. The 10-episode series comes with a sweet creative pedigree, too, based on an original take by executive producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), with writing from Cobra Kai scribe Michael Jonathan Smith (who also serves as both showrunner and executive producer).

Billed by Peacock as an action-comedy tale that follows the cross-country adventures of “a motor-mouthed outsider” offered a chance at leveling up his life, Twisted Metal spins a story that'll put Mackie on courier duty to pull off the feat.

“Only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” the streamer teases, does our John Doe hero have a fighting chance of living large in a landscape filled with carnage. “With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal are on a collision course with Peacock, where they’re set to premiere all at once beginning July 27. Scroll the images below for more looks at the series, and then fasten your tattered seatbelts, because things are about to get twisted.

