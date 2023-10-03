SYFY's 12 Monkeys Stars Aaron Stanford & Amanda Schull Reunite 5 Years Later With Creator Terry Matalas

It's been half a decade since SYFY's 12 Monkeys left the air, but what is the passage of time, really, to a group of fellow time travelers?

The intervening years are of little consequence to series co-creator Terry Matalas, who plucked the show's two leads — Amanda Schull (Cassandra Railly) and Aaron Stanford (James Cole) — out of the turbulent time-stream this week for a spot of "monkey brunch."

Based on Matalas's social media feed, however, these mini-reunions between himself and members of the cast are actually quite commonplace. He just loves keeping them in his life — both personally and professionally. Case in point: both Stanford and 12 Monkeys alum Todd Stashwick (Theodore Deacon) enjoyed roles in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, on which Matalas served as showrunner.

Inspired by Terry Gilliam's classic film of the same name (itself derived from Chris Marker's 1962 French feature, La Jetée), the small screen adaptation of 12 Monkeys centers around a pair of time travelers working to prevent an organization known as the Army of the 12 Monkeys from wreaking irrevocable harm on all of reality.

The show, which Matalas developed alongside Travis Fickett, ran for a total of 47 episodes across four seasons between 2015 and 2018 on SYFY. It garnered critical acclaim, with the third and fourth seasons achieving perfect scores of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"The best adaptations of IP aren’t in slavish service to their source material but are inspired by that material to say something new — something personal, something genuine," Matalas wrote in a 2018 guest column for The Hollywood Reporter. "I’ve come to learn that adapting doesn’t have to be an act of re-creation. Just gratitude. We wanted to take our love of Gilliam’s film and with the advantage of a longer form narrative, more deeply explore what it made us hope and believe about the nature of time."

