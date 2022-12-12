‘Star Trek: Picard’ showrunner teases ’12 Monkeys’ reunion in final season

Before he was piloting Picard’s final mission in the Star Trek spinoff Picard, showrunner Terry Matalas was walking through the red forest of SYFY’s acclaimed 12 Monkeys TV adaptation. Now, he’s teasing fans could see a post-apocalyptic reunion in the far-flung Trek universe.

Taking to Twitter, Matalas responded to a fan calling for former 12 Monkeys co-star Todd Stashwick to get the promotion to a starship captain in Matalas’ new series. Matalas agreed that sounded like a pretty good idea. Hmm. Check out the exchange below.

Now that’s a good idea. 😏 https://t.co/PglyCr0RYw — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) December 11, 2022

Matalas is currently captaining Picard into its third and final season, which promises to be the most Next Generation-y thing since the actual TNG era. Season 3 is setting up former Next Generation co-stars Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd to return to help Picard before he finally hangs it up for good.

As for 12 Monkeys, the SYFY original series ran for four seasons from 2015-2018, serving as a loose adaptation of the acclaimed time travel film. The series went a whole lot deeper in building out the mythology, weaving together an ambitious saga that spanned decades. It followed Aaron Stanford as James Cole and Amanda School as Dr. Cassandra Railly.

Stashwick co-starred as Deacon, the leader of a brutal group of survivors called the West VII, though he quickly became a fan favorite and key player in the time travel narrative in the back seasons of the series. From post-apocalyptic gang leader to starship captain? Now that’s not a bad promotion.

The third season of Picard is set to premiere Feb. 16 on Paramount Plus. If you’re looking to catch up on 12 Monkeys, the full series is streaming now on Hulu.

If you’re looking for even more sci-fi adventure, check out SYFY’s acclaimed Battlestar Galactica streaming now on Peacock. Plus keep an eye out for SYFY’s new original series The Ark, which launches in Feb. 2023 on SYFY.