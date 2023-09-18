SYFY's 12 Monkeys Creator, Star Amanda Schull Reunite With Paradox-Causing Watches in Tow

The SYFY series 12 Monkeys had a way of making the ordinary into something extraordinary. Because of its time travel-laden plot, it was a show that could transform the present-day we thought we knew into something almost mystical, infusing our world with wonder as its heroes fought to prevent the end of the world. That means that something as a simple as a wristwatch carries great meaning for 12 Monkeys, fans, which creator Terry Matalas and star Amanda Schull know all too well.

Over the weekend, Matalas -- who co-developed the series based on Terry Gilliam's 1995 film of the same name -- reunited with 12 Monkeys star Amanda Schull, who played Cassandra Railly on the series. Now, as fans know, Cassie became important for a lot of reasons, but one of the most important pieces of character turned out to be the wristwatch she always wore. It's how James Cole (Aaron Stanford) proved to her that he was from 30 years in the future in the first place. It's also how the show memorably demonstrated a paradox by revealing that if you touch two different versions of the same watch from across time together, it generates a massive explosion.

Well, hopefully nothing exploded over the weekend, but Matalas and Schull did use their reunion to sport matching watches that look just like Cassie's. Check out the photo below.

It's nice when you can stage a little mini-reunion and you don't have to get big props or audacious costumes out to make the point. For 12 Monkeys alums, all you have to do is take a "Hey, we're wearing the same watch" photo, and if you know, you know.

Created by Matalas and Travis Fickett, 12 Monkeys launched on SYFY in 2015, and ended up running for four seasons and nearly 50 episodes, deepening the mythology laid about by Gilliam's original film and building something special in the process. By the end of its run, it was one of the most consistently acclaimed genre shows on television, and remains a high point of sci-fi TV in the 2010s.