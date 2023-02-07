5 more '90s horror flicks that deserve a revival alongside 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

This week, horror fans got word that the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise is set for another revival following its short-lived Amazon TV series. This time, we're getting a legacy sequel to the original 1997 film, with stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reportedly returning for a 25-years-later take on the story of a killer fisherman and a group of friends who did something awful and tried to cover it up. It's an exciting prospect for fans of one of the best-known slasher films of the '90s.

RELATED: From 'Nosferatu' to 'Get Out': The best horror movies of all time

It also, of course, got us thinking: As long as we're bringing back '90s horror classics for legacy sequels, what else is worthy of a major return to screens? Scream is still alive and well, of course, and the Child's Play franchise has continued to expand the blend of horror and camp of the Bride of Chucky days, but there are plenty of other films worthy of some kind of continuation. So, in light of the I Know What You Did Last Summer news, here are five more '90s horror films that deserve a comeback.

Body Bags

The appearance of Body Bags on various streaming services over the last few years has given it a new audience, and the continued presence of horror anthologies like Creepshow and V/H/S have created an appetite for more scary stories in the same format. With that in mind, now seems like the perfect time to revive this TV film's particular horror-comedy formula.

Directed by horror legends John Carpenter and Tobe Hooper, the film starred Carpenter in a rare acting appearance as a ghoulish morgue attendant who had stories to tell about the various corpses under his care one dark night. It's a strange but very effective take on the anthology format, and it's very fun to imagine which horror directors would team up in the 2020s to try their hand at the same formula. Maybe Noah Segan and Josh Ruben could try it, or Karyn Kusama and Roxanne Benjamin. The possibilities are endless.

Darkman

It feels like just about any franchise revival is possible at this point in pop culture history, but of the films on this list, Darkman seems like the one that's closest to actually happening as of this writing. Creator Sam Raimi has teased that a revival is possible, and Werewolves Within director Josh Ruben has repeatedly expressed interest in helming his own take on the man who became a monstrous superhero.

That said, we still don't how close we actually are to a Darkman revival, so we're adding it to the list. It remains a great candidate for a legacy sequel, and we'll be there opening day if it ever actually happens. Check out Darkman right here.

The Faculty

With each passing year, The Faculty earns more and more fans as a horror classic of its era, and with plenty of survivors from the film's carnage and public knowledge of an alien invasion just dangling out there at the end of the film, it seems like perfect fodder for a decades-later sequel. After all, the surviving students are old enough to have teenagers of their own now, or even college students.

They're also old enough to become teachers in their own right, and sniff out another alien infiltration under another set of circumstances in the modern world. Get some of the original cast to play their roles again, and it feels like a no-brainer.

Urban Legend

If you want to revive a straight-ahead slasher concept for the 2020s, look no further than Urban Legend. The original 1998 film about a killer who operates within the vein of various gruesome bits of local folklore definitely left quite a few loose ends on the table, including a killer who's still out there somewhere. And in the years since its release, the term of "urban legend" has been made richer and much more complicated by the rise of internet culture.

Getting some of these characters back together for the first time in 25 years in the age of TikTok and Creepypasta could be a blast.

Wes Craven's New Nightmare

Released in 1994, New Nightmare marked the last time Wes Craven told a story with his sinister creation Freddy Krueger, and it remains a remarkable work of horror metafiction in the years before Scream. Set in the "real world," the film followed the cast and crew of the Nightmare films as they were stalked by a version of Freddy who'd stepped out of fiction and into reality.

It's an ambitious, fiendish, and very entertaining concept, and while Craven is no longer with us, picking up on the idea again with Heather Langenkamp and Robert Englund along for the ride could be the revival the Nightmare films need. Freddy hasn't been on the big screen in nearly 15 years, and Englund hasn't starred in a Freddy film since Freddy vs. Jason. New Nightmare Part II could change all that.

Need a horror film fix sooner rather than later? Flicks like Day of the Dead, They/Them, and You Should Have Left are now streaming on Peacock.