The 6 Most Romantic Evelyn and Rick Scenes in The Mummy Franchise

In 1999, Universal Studios resurrected one of their most famous Universal Monsters — The Mummy — for a brand new film, The Mummy. A period piece set in 1926, the movie was cut from the same adventurous cloth as the Indiana Jones films. It featured ancient curses, Egyptian lore, and the hunt for lost antiquities. But what really set The Mummy and its sequel The Mummy Returns apart was the romance between adventurer Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) and aspiring Egyptologist, Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz). From their meet-cute in the Cairo to their constant banter/flirting to their eventual marriage and continued adventuring, the chemistry between the duo set the films apart from other Mummy takes.

Head below for the most romantic moments between Evelyn and Rick in The Mummy franchise

Evelyn and Rick Meet

All great romances have to start somewhere, and with The Mummy it's when Jonathan Carnahan (John Hannah) inauspiciously introduces his sister Evelyn to the guide he's hired, Rick O'Connell. Busy with gear and prep, Rick barely registers Evelyn's presence, but she certainly takes stock of Rick...and she likes what she sees. Of course, the two prove to be oil and water, which means they bicker a lot. But not long after, she saves Rick from the noose. A heroic move on her part that makes it pretty clear that she isn't just interested in his navigation skills.

Avoiding a Bullet

At the :14 mark in the vid above, Evelyn proves to be quite the partner in a pinch when she saves Rick from a bullet. Remaining pretty calm amongst the chaos, the fraught moment is one that in the aftermath allows the pair to have new respect one another, as they flip back and forth literally saving one another's lives. Who wouldn't catch feelings in moments like those?

Evelyn in Native Dress

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in The Mummy (1999) Photo: The Mummy (1999) | Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Awaken the Mummy in 4K HDR/Universal Pictures YouTube

As they venture deeper out in to the desert, there's a delightful scene where Evelyn changes clothes and wears the more traditional light silks and face coverings of the women of the desert. It's the first time we really see Rick get heart eyes looking at Evelyn, and their sweet reaction to one another is one of the first reciprocal moments acknowledging their burgeoning romance.

The Kiss

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in The Mummy Returns (2001) Photo: Keith Hamshere/Universal Studios

After one hell of a fight with Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) in Hamunaptra, Jonathan, Evelyn, and Rick escape with their lives. As they take a moment of recovery, the music swells and audiences get a perfect Hollywood cinematic kiss between Evie and Rick. A true snog that holds up to memorable Hollywood standards, in that moment the pair cement their place in the Adventure Couple Hall of Fame.

The Mummy Returns - The Carnahan Clan

In the epic opening sequence of The Mummy Returns, the Carnahans are now a trio with their son Alex in tow as they continue to explore ancient ruins. When their boy creates a huge catastrophe at one of their digs, we get to see exactly how much the parents have grown in their individual skills, but also how devoted they are to one another and their son as they scrabble to save themselves.

Evelyn Death Scene

Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan in The Mummy Returns (2001) Photo: Anck-Su-Namun Vs Nefertiri | The Mummy Returns (2001) / Fear: The Home of Horror YouTube

Evelyn has quite a few close calls with death in The Mummy Returns, but her actual death scene (before it's resurrected!) at the hands of Anck-su-namun and Imhotep is a true gut punch scene. The way Jonathan and Alex watch on in terror as Rick holds Evie in her dying moments is brutal on the tear ducts. But that leads us to her being reunited with her family in the final moments and another cinematic ending that further endears us to the couple and their love for one another.

