'King of the Hill' creators backing ‘Best Buds,’ an adult animated series befriended by Peacock

Mike Judge and Greg Daniels — the minds who collectively brought us King of the Hill and who separately brought us Beavis and Butt-Head (Judge) and The Office (Daniels), among many other shows — are backing a new adult animated series being developed by Peacock.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is called Best Buds and was created by Caitie Delaney (Rick and Morty) and Caleb Hearon (Human Resources). Delaney and Hearon will executive produce along with Daniels, Judge, Dustin Davis, and animator Joe Bennett.

The show centers on a guy named Calvin, a manager in his family-owned flower shop, who hires his best friend Evelyn after she comes back to town after dropping out of graduate school. The two best buds (who work in a flower shop …. some good pun action going on here!) then strive to take the store, the so-called “crown jewel of the local strip mall,” and make the shop less of an ‘80s throwback and more a flower store for our modern times.

Judge and Daniels are of course no strangers to comedy series. In addition to co-creating King of the Hill, Judge is also the mind behind Beavis and Butt-Head (including the recent Paramount+ revival) and HBO's Silicon Valley, while Daniels created The Office, Parks and Recreation, Space Force, and — most recently — the sci-fi comedy Upload.

No news on any casting yet for Best Buds, and according to THR, the show has yet to get a full series order. If it does, however, it would be the first animated show on Peacock geared specifically at adults.

