'Beavis and Butt-Head' do San Diego Comic-Con with fiery sneak peek at Paramount+ revival

Mike Judge stopped by San Diego Comic-Con Thursday afternoon to introduce a number of exclusive clips from the Beavis and Butt-Head revival coming to Paramount+ next month. The first bit of footage — which you can watch below — follows Beavis as he does the bidding of a sentient dumpster fire, whose monotonous commands extinguish the young man's love of pyromania. In true Beavis and Butt-Head fashion, there is an interlude where the titular duo (both voiced by Judge) makes fun of television together.

Instead of just having them critique music videos, however, Judge brings their commentary track hijinks into the 21st century with a number of sharp jabs at TikTok and YouTube stars. One thing that does remain the same, is the overall look of the nasally teenage buddies.

"It comes back to [the old adage of:] 'If it ain't broke don't fix it,'" he explained during a one-on-one discussion with actor/comedian Paul Scheer (attended by SYFY WIRE). "We tried different stuff ... I'd like them to look better, but every time I try to make them look better, they become less funny."

When asked about why he decided to breathe new life into the show after all these decades, Judge pointed to his working relationship with the band Portugal. The Man, which allowed him to use a number of their songs in HBO's critically-acclaimed Silicon Valley. "I got to know them a little bit, right before they got big, and they asked me to do a thing of Beavis and Butt-Head introducing them for Coachella. I said, 'Ok, I'll give it a try.' I hadn't done the voices in so long."

The fortuitous music festival experience proved he could still accurately portray the beloved characters and growing interest from Paramount+ (and its parent company, Viacom) sealed the deal. In an age of streaming platforms and studios hungry for endless content and expansive shared universes, Judge isn't ruling out the idea of what one might be inclined to call the Cornholio Cinematic Universe.

"We'll have a whole Beavis and Butt-Head meta-verse," he joked in response to a fan asking whether he'd ever make a prequel. Something he and the rest of the production team have actually considered is a more expansive look at Beavis and Butt-Head's childhood (briefly teased in the clip above), as well as the introduction of Beavis's mother. For now, though, the legendary animator is simply content to see his sophomoric boys back on television in a way that appeals to old school viewers and newcomers alike.

"Hopefully, you don't have to have seen the original to get it," Judge concluded. "It's not too hard to understand."

The new and improved version of Beavis and Butt-Head hits Paramount+ Thursday, Aug. 4. A number of episodes from the original MTV series (now remastered) are currently streaming on the platform alongside the 1996 feature: Beavis and Butt-Head Do America and the most recent film: Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Looking for some more crazy fun before the premiere? The first season-and-a-half of Resident Alien is now streaming now streaming on Peacock. Season 2 returns Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. EST.