'M3GAN 2.0'! Allison Williams, Violet McGraw set to return for ‘M3GAN’ sequel in 2025

Start working on your choreography, we have some new M3GAN dances to learn.

The biggest surprise horror hit of 2023 is officially a franchise. A sequel to M3GAN is now on the books, with much of the original team expected to return.

Variety reports a sequel, tentatively dubbed M3GAN 2.0, is officially in the works from producers Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. Even better? Original screenwriter Akela Cooper will reportedly be back to write the script, and stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw also reportedly expected to return. The film comes from one heck of a strong pedigree, produced by Jason Blum and James Wan. No word yet on if original director Gerard Johnstone will also be back.

We've also already explored how the film does leave a few threads dangling that could set-up a sequel.

Keeping with the January release theme that worked so well for the first film, M3GAN 2.0 is penciled in to open in theaters on Jan. 17, 2025.

The film, about an android doll that becomes a killer in the service of trying to protect her young owner, has been cleaning up at the box office the past few weeks, earning more than $91 million and well on its way to cracking $100 million.

"Not a matter of if, but when, it is no surprise that the profit machine that is M3GAN has been given the green light for a second installment," Paul Dergarabedian, Sr. Media Analyst with Comscore, told SYFY WIRE. "The film’s critical and financial success represent the fundamental building blocks and requisite elements necessary for the devotion of financial and creative resources to justify another go round on the big screen for this modern and compelling horror character. Every studio and production company dreams of the next big movie that can spawn a franchise and Blumhouse and Universal have hit the jackpot with M3GAN."

The film started gaining some cultural buzz from the moment the first trailer dropped, setting off some unsettling TikTok dance crazes mimicking M3GAN’s swinging dance skills, and launching some viral promotional moments where actresses dressed as M3GAN dolls crashed everything from NFL games to the Today Show.

In an interview with Variety, Blum revealed he had “a good sense” a sequel could work for everyone’s favorite new killer doll, just because the original film was shaping up with so much potential: “So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.”

M3GAN is in theaters now, with no signs of slowing down. The sequel is set to open on Jan. 17, 2025.

Looking for more killer doll fun while we wait? Check out SYFY's Chucky series.