Watch: 'M3GAN' threw a hail mary at the NFL in creepiest halftime show dance you've ever seen

Real talk: is it too late for M3GAN to perform at this year's Super Bowl?

Several versions of the killer doll behind Universal's techno-thriller (out in theaters everywhere this Friday) took the field at SoFi Stadium this past weekend for what has to be the creepiest halftime show in the history of the NFL. Fans attending the match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams were treated to an unsettling, choreographed dance inspired by the James Wan and Blumhouse-produced feature, which seeks to place a postmodern spin on the classic homicidal play-thing formula.

"This technology is here," director Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) declares in a behind-the-scenes featurette. "We're not that far from something like M3GAN existing, and that is pretty unsettling."

"She's really creepy, but playful at the same time just before she's about to cut someone in half," adds Wan. "This movie is really fun, but it's still a horror film that's terrifying."

had such a fun day with my besties! so many more adventures coming in M3GAN 2023…see u soon ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/spEywC6p61 — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) January 2, 2023

Written by Akela Cooper (Malignant), the project centers around the relationship between recently-orphaned Cady (The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw) and her robotic companion who has been programmed to protect the young girl at any cost. Allison Williams (Get Out) co-stars as Cady's aunt, Gemma, the roboticist responsible for creating the wayward AI. Williams also serves as an executive producer alongside Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.

Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward) round out the supporting cast.

M3GAN arrives in theaters everywhere this Friday — Jan. 6. Early buzz for the film has been overwhelmingly positive. Just this week, for instance, screenwriter Michael Kennedy tweeted that "if you loved Happy Death Day or Freaky, then you are going to love M3GAN!"

