AMC's 'Tales of the Walking Dead' anthology spinoff debuts full trailer at SDCC 2022

The Walking Dead extended its undead reach at San Diego Comic-Con today with the release of an official trailer for AMC's anthology spinoff: Tales of the Walking Dead.

Appearing on the show's panel in the fabled Hall H, executive producer and TWD brand manager Scott Gimple explained that Tales (arriving next month) was the direct result of questions posed by fans over the years. "Each one of these stories has these indelible, big characters," he teased.

"I promise you, you are going to love what we put down," added Terry Crews, who kicked off the discussion by ripping open his shirt and flexing his pectoral muscles — much to the delight of the crowd. Based on the trailer, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum looks to be playing a paranoid survivalist..

Jesse T. Usher (The Boys), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion), Anthony Edwards (Top Gun), Jillian Bell (Godmothered), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), and Embeth Davidtz (Old) co-star.

Watch the trailer now:

While the anthology offered the network a chance to focus on brand-new characters, one installment does center around a pre-Whisperer Alpha. Samantha Morton — who returns to play the villain (called "Dee" before she started rocking the latest zombie skin fashion) — admitted that there was no hesitation on her part when the call came in. “I was so gutted when Alpha died. [It] was the role of a lifetime … And then I got the call that this was gonna happen [and] I was more than excited."

In addition, the actress hinted that fans might see Alpha in a new light once the episode airs. “For those of you know a little bit of the flashbacks in The Walking Dead, they were Lydia’s flashbacks, so we don’t know if they were true or not.”

The panel was quickly followed by a video message from Fear the Walking Dead cast member Lennie James (Morgan Jones), who apologized that he and the rest of the ensemble could not be at Comic-Con. Production on Season 8 of the spinoff is about to kick off.

Tales of The Walking Dead shambles onto AMC Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET. The first two episodes will be available on AMC+ the same night.

