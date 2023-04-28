Amy Poehler trashes robots, AI and magicians on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

Attention, robots and magicians: stay away from Amy Poehler. The comedian, actress and producer stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday and let her former Saturday Night Live co-star know that she's not having it when it comes to artificial intelligence.

The technology talk was sparked while Poehler was explaining her new Peacock show, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, which sees "death cleaners" come in and help people get organized and prioritize what they'd like to keep for their family and throw out before it's too late. The pair touched on the pointlessness of saving things like rotary phones and CDs to pass on to your kids.

"I do feel AI is going to kill us," Poehler confessed. "You know, we’re Gen X, so I think we are the last generation that are not going to mate with robots. I think we will fight against the robots. But Gen Z will love and marry robots.” Meyers couldn't resist playing along, "And that will be hard because we will be obviously waging some sort of underground revolution against the robots, and at the same time, your sons are going to bring them home.”

Watch Amy Poehler speak of her fear of AI and robots on Late Night with Seth Meyers:

Poehler was glad her former co-host of SNL's "Weekend Update" segment seemed to understand her worries. "Exactly! You're going to have to make the choice — do I save my half-robot, half-human son, or do I kill him because I know he’s gonna put worms in my brain or whatever they’re going to do? ... But I don’t like it, and I won’t date a robot.”

Meyers tried to sell her on the idea. "Each successive date, the A.I. will learn more about you," he reasons. "So, by like date 10, you’ll be like, ‘Oh, we really understand ...’ You have to feed the A.I. robot." This really threw Poehler for a loop. "Oh, I have to feed it?! Oh great," she said. "So, it’s like a human man, then. Is that what you’re talking about? I have to tell it what I like, and then it knows?"

She did have one exception though. "I won’t date a robot, no matter how hard you try — unless he picks up food on the way home," she explained. Poehler also railed against magicians and mentalists. "I don’t like magicians, I don’t like magic, I don’t like anyone," she said. "I don’t f*** with magic. I don’t like, ‘Pick a card.’ No, ‘pick someone else.’ ‘Where did the card go?’ I went into my car and I left. Because I don’t like magicians."

She added that she believes she was once hypnotized without her consent by a mentalist while out at a ritzy dinner in London with friends. “I was at a fancy dinner many years ago, tons of fancy people there, expensive dinner," Poehler explains. "But i sit next to someone who’s considered like a mentalist, you know, one of those weirdo, freaks. ... If I had known he was like that, I would have never sat next to him.

"At the end of the dinner, I stood up and I was like, ‘Dinner is on me!’ And I remember everyone being like, ‘Really, this is gonna be like 50,000 pounds.' And I picked up the check and I went home and I thought, ‘I think I was hypnotized.’ I’m not kidding. I think that he was saying, ‘You should check on your food and make sure that it’s picked up.’ I think he touched me in some weird way and he made me pick up the check! Or, I was just trying to big-time it."

