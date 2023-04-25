How Taylor Swift helped 'Jurassic World Dominion' star Laura Dern become the cool mom

"I’ve tried so hard for years to be cool to them," Dern said of her kids on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

You'd think that starring in three blockbuster films that involve fighting off dinosaurs would cement your status as the cool mom for life, but that's not the case, according to Laura Dern. Thankfully, she was able shake it off — with a little help from Taylor Swift. Dern — who has starred in Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World Dominion — said on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday that the pop star helped give her a little cred with her kids.

Meyers pointed out that Dern and her kids got to go to Swift's current Eras Tour (which has been extremely hard to snag tickets for) early on in its run, and that the actress had "an in." Dern starred in the musician's music video for her 2022 song, Bejeweled. Dern admitted, “Yes. I was very lucky to have an in and it was so amazing and Taylor now knows the kids and wanted them there."

RELATED: Laura Dern got recognized at a 'Jurassic Park' attraction... but not for 'Jurassic Park'

The talk show host held up two photos, one of Dern and her kids with Swift, and another of just the three family members decked out in colorful hats. "We went all eras pretty much," the actress said of their Swift-themed ensembles. "We went to the party store and we honored all the bedazzling and all the colors.” But it wasn't always easy for Dern to impress her kids, son Ellery, 21, and daughter Jaya, 18.

Watch Laura Dern explain on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she wasn't always the cool mom:

“I think a lot of people would imagine that having Laura Dern as a mom is a very cool thing, but I imagine when it’s your own kids, you have to go outside the Laura Dern bubble to really impress them," Meyers said. "I would hope that Taylor delivered.”

Dern assured, "Uh, she delivered. I’ve tried so hard for years to be cool to them. Music taste, particularly. I was like, ‘Guys, I’m playing you Nirvana. You're 9 years old, this should be a great moment.' But it does turn around, like once they’re teenagers and we’re celebrating loving the same artists.”

Dern's also aware that it doesn't matter who you are or what you do — it still takes a lot to wow your own offspring. “I will say, I remember the moment when their dad, my ex, [singer-songwriter] Ben Harper, said, ‘Trust me, as a rock musician, you think you’re going to be a cool dad, and they destroy me every day.’ It’s just, you don’t win.”

Luckily, Swift has helped Dern out for now at least. “It was incredible," she says of going to the concert. "It’s such an incredible show.”

Dern played Dr. Ellie Sattler — a paleobotanist and the love interest of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) — in 1993's Jurassic Park, the very first film in the franchise. She reprised the role in both 2001's Jurassic Park III, and 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, the Universal Pictures hit that became the third-highest-grossing film of that year and the fourth film in the franchise to earn $1 billion.

Catch Laura Dern in action in the film that started it all, Jurassic Park, now streaming on Peacock. If you missed her on Late Night with Seth Meyers, check out that episode and all of this season on Peacock. New episodes air week nights on NBC at 12:35 a.m./11:35 p.m. Central.