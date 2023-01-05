'Everything Hurts': Ana de Armas talks filming stunt scenes for 'John Wick' spinoff, 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas is in action movie mode, and it's hard to keep up with Keanu Reeves.

We've seen Ana de Armas in action movies before. Whether she's making a brief appearance in No Time to Die or fighting alongside Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, she always seems to be able to hold her own. But a part in the John Wick franchise is a different experience altogether, and de Armas recently summed up her experience shooting the upcoming spinoff movie, Ballerina, in just two words: "Everything hurts."

De Armas stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night to talk about her Golden Globe nomination for the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, and went on to explain that she got the news while on the set of Ballerina, the first spinoff movie in the Wick series in which she plays the title role of a ballerina-assassin on a revenge mission. The upcoming action film, which will co-star Keanu Reeves as John Wick, has been shooting in Prague for the last several months, and all the focus on practical stunt work has left de Armas a little battered.

"We've been in Prague filming for four months, we still have one more month to go, and I'm in pain," she told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. "My body, my back, everything hurts. I'm sore, I'm bruised."

When Fallon pointed out that we'd all recently seen de Arrmas in a major action setpiece in a Bond film, she called her No Time to Die work "15 minutes," and noted that working on a whole movie in the Wick universe doesn't compare.

"This is another level," she said.

Check out the conversation below:

But of course, because Ballerina is a film in the John Wick universe, de Armas has the added benefit of working alongside Reeves, who's been making these films for years now with a focus on getting his hands dirty in the stunt department, doing everything from gunplay to horseback riding to insure the films look as real as possible. For de Armas, no matter how much things hurt, watching Reeves work through all the stunt work without complaints is enough to keep her going.

"This man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts, and I'm like, 'I can't complain anymore. I'm done,'" she recalled. "Because he's doing it. He truly is the best."

Ballerina will hopefully have a release date soon, but it's not the only John Wick project coming down the pipe: Peacock's The Continental -- a prequel which takes place in 1975 and centers around young hotel manager, Winston Scott (Colin Woodell playing the character made famous on the big screen by Ian McShane) -- debuts later this year.

