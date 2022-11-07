'Ballerina,' the ‘John Wick’ spinoff movie starring Ana de Armas, starts production in Prague

Good news for John Wick fans! The spinoff movie, Ballerina, that we found out about over a year ago, has finally started production this week in Prague.

During Lionsgate’s investor call last week (via IndieWire), CEO Jon Feltheimer shared that the film starring Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time to Die) would start production this week.

We don’t have many details about the plot of Ballerina yet, other than it takes place in the John Wick universe and that de Armas’ character seeks revenge after someone kills her family. Len Wiseman (Underwood) is directing, and John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum and Army of the Dead screenwriter Shay Hatten has penned the script, although de Armas said in an interview earlier this year with Elle magazine that she worked to get Killing Eve writer Emerald Fennell to add touches to the story.

“It was really important for me to hire a female writer, because to that point when I got involved in the project, it was only the director, Len Wiseman, and another guy,” de Armas told Elle. “And I was like, ‘That’s not going to work.’ So I interviewed, like, five or six female writers. We hired Emerald Fennell, which I was so proud of.”

That wasn’t the only John Wick-related update during the investors’ call. Feltheimer also shared that Peacock’s The Continental series — a John​​ Wick prequel — will stream on Prime Video internationally. We still haven’t gotten a specific release date for The Continental, though its likely to come out sometime in 2023.

And if you’re still jonesing for even more John Wick news, Lionsgate has got you: The studio is also looking into creating a video game for the franchise. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself here,” Feltheimer said on the call, “but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick. We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don’t want to say anything more about that at this time.”

