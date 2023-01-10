Kang strikes a bargain and kicks off a new MCU era in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer

Kang the Conqueror is here, and he's going to get his way whether you like it or not.

The Ant-Man films are known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a dose of fun, even when the stakes are high. Sure, things can get dangerous, but Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his pals somehow always manage to keep things light, no matter what might be happening in the superhero game. In the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, though, it's clear the Ant-Man franchise is headed to places it's never dared go before.

The first trailer for the film, released last year, gave us the basic lowdown on the story. Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) creates a device that sends signals out into the Quantum Realm, someone or something hears the signal, and suddenly the entire Lang/Van Dyne family is sucked down into worlds they've never explored before. That's where they meet Kang (Jonathan Majors), a vastly powerful being who's established a power base of his own, and seems willing to do just about anything to preserve that.

It's a solid setup, but the new trailer -- released during the College Football National Championship game on Monday night -- reveals even more about the emotional stakes of the story. Scott may be riding high as one of Earth's mightiest heroes, but he's also got plenty of regrets, particularly all the time he lost missing his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) growing up. Kang seems positioned to help Scott restore some of that lost time, provided he's willing to help Kang out in return. The Van Dynes warn Scott that it's too good to be true, but by then it might be too late.

Check out the trailer below, complete with multiple Scotts, Kang showing off his powers, and one very interesting cameo:

Did you see it? That's right, we're getting some version of a live-action MODOK in this film, and he looks absolutely ferocious. Plus, it'll be fascinating to learn more about what Kang needs that he's so desperate to get from Scott, just how Scott got to this desperate position in the first place, and how the film sets up the rest of the Kang Dynasty era of the MCU.

And we don't have long to wait. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters Feb. 17.

