Two Ashokas are better than one: Ashley Eckstein & Rosario Dawson finally met for new 'Star Wars' series

At long last, the two Ahsoka Tanos in the Star Wars galaxy had a chance to meet, face-to-face. Recently speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka in the animated projects) revealed that she and Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka in the live-action projects) finally crossed paths on the set of Lucasfilm's upcoming Ahsoka television series (a spinoff of The Mandalorian). Whoo, that's a lot of "Ahsokas" in one paragraph!

"I've been waiting to meet her for three years, and I was so excited," said Eckstein, who recently reprised the role of Anakin Skywalker's former Padwan for the Tales of the Jedi anthology. "It was such an incredible moment."

So what was Eckstein doing on the set? Was it simply a visit or is she secretly part of the cast?

"I don't wanna start a rumor," she continued. "People are like, 'She's on the set. She played a character.' No, it was just a set visit. So I have not filmed a cameo for the Ahsoka series." With that said, she's not opposed to making the jump to live-action. "I talk about throwing your dreams out into the universe, so it would be a dream come true if I got to do a cameo, because my background is in live-action."

All six episodes of Tales of the Jedi are now streaming on Disney+. Three are dedicated to the life and times of Ahsoka Tano, while the other three center around the Jedi-turned-Sith Count Dooku (voiced by Corey Burton). "There's so many moments that we didn't get to see and so many questions we have and I think this is a great way to explore those questions and answer those questions," Eckstein added. "So, we're starting with six, but man, it would be a dream if we got to make more."

Janina Gavankar, Bryce Dallas Howard, Micheál Richardson, TC Carson, Ian McDiarmid, Liam Neeson, Phil Lamarr, Clancy Brown, Matt Lanter, and James Arnold Taylor also lend their voices to the animated anthology.

Ahsoka is expected to premiere on the service in 2023. Executive produced by Mandalorian mavens Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the forthcoming show also stars Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (TBD), Ivanna Sakhno (TBD), and Ray Stevenson (a currently-unnamed villain).

Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, premieres new episodes every Wednesday.

Looking for more dark sci-fi space adventures? SYFY's acclaimed Battlestar Galactica adaptation is streaming now on Peacock.