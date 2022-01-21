'Star Wars: Ahsoka' series casts Birds of Prey's Mary Elizabeth Winstead, but for what role?

We have few details about the upcoming Ahsoka series, and knowing how tightlipped Disney is about anything Star Wars, there's a decent chance we'll still be largely in the dark until the show ultimately premieres on Disney+.

Few details doesn't mean no details, however, and today we got news about someone new joining the cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Pilgrim vs.The World and Birds of Prey actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be joining the show.

We already have some casting news for Ahsoka, most notably that Rosario Dawson will be playing the titular character once again after appearing in The Mandalorian, and that Hayden Christensen will also be reprising his role of Anakin Skywallker/Darth Vader. We also learned a couple of months ago that Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Sabine Wren, who we first met in animated form on Star Wars: Rebels, and that Ivanna Sakhno will join the series as a new character.

As of now, we don't have details on what role Winstead will play on the upcoming Disney+show, but that doesn't mean we can't speculate! Winstead comes to Ahsoka after a slew of action roles. Most recently she played the titular role in Kate, a Netflix action thriller, and she also played The Huntress in 2020's Birds of Prey. If we assume she'll be taking on another action-focused role, one possibility is she could be playing Hera Syndulla, the leader of the Spectres, a revolutionary group that Sabine was also part of.

That is pure speculation at this point, of course, and it's certainly possible she's playing some other character. Perhaps the character she plays is not on Ahsoka's side at all but someone working for Grand Admiral Thrawn, a legendary Star Wars character that made an appearance on Rebels and is one that fans theorize will show up on Ahsoka, although this is unconfirmed.

Again, this is all pure speculation. We may just have to wait until the show premieres to find out Winstead's actual role. When that will be, however, remains uncertain, as Disney+ hasn't announced the show's release date yet. Given Ahsoka has yet to officially start production, it may still be a while.