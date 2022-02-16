Astrid & Lilly take a much-needed day off with Brutus in Ep. 4 sneak peek

New episodes of Astrid & Lilly Save the World premiere on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Just three episodes ago, we met Astrid and Lilly for the first time, and now we're sending them off to experience the only thing scarier than interdimensional monster slaying: dating.

We know you're probably just as excited as we are for Astrid's hot date (eep!), so we're sharing an exclusive sneak peek of tonight's new episode of Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

In an interview with SYFY WIRE, Astrid actress Jana Morrison teased that "Astrid is very bold about who she asks out," which put us even more on the edge of our seats to watch her date play out. What can we say, sci-fi fans love love as much as we love kicking monster butt. Plus, our television besties (Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin) have been working so hard to keep our dimension safe. They deserve a night off from foul-smelling, leg-tingling monster alerts.

Shoe shopping, a trip to the laundromat, something called "pegging..." The possibilities are endless when it comes to how Astrid, Lilly, and Brutus can spend their night. However, we here at SYFY know there are never true nights off when it comes to saving the world, so we'll still be on high alert.

Episode 4 of Astrid & Lilly Save the World ("One Rib") premieres on SYFY tonight at 10 p.m. ET after Resident Alien. New episodes of both shows will be available on the SYFY app the day after they air.