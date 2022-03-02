Recap: Astrid and Lilly's latest nemesis takes Pine Academy on an ego trip it might not survive in Ep. 6

In high school, self-esteem is a hot commodity. Some have it, others want it, and those that don't sometimes even make sure no one else gets it either. They're the bullies.

Considering how valuable it is, it's no wonder that a monster from another realm might come to this one to exploit it. And in fact, that's just what the monster on this week's Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

The students of Pine Academy are about to have their emotions played!

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers ahead for Astrid & Lilly Save the World Season 1, Episode 6, "Toenail."**

Another monster has made its way through the portal, beelining it straight for Pine Academy in search of a... body. Because what makes this trespasser a bit different from its predecessors is it needs a host body in order to carry out its evil plans.

Well, this portal jumper has headed directly for the top of the food chain, visiting Principal Varshidi's (Marvin Ishmael) office and taking over his body. Newly possessed, Varshidi goes about unwittingly doing the bidding of the newcomer, preying on the student body's need for validation by flattering them. When he crosses paths with Mark Truman in the hall, he compliments his sprinting abilities, touches his shoulder, and minutes later Mark's head explodes in the locker room.

Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) break into the crime scene to poke around before heading to Brutus' (Olivier Renaud) pad to fill him in on the carnage. From their description, he surmises that the Cavaculus has crossed the ethereal frontier. The Cavaculus takes a host body, and then goes about inflating the egos of its victims until… their egos (and brains) pop.

He tells them that in order to defeat the Cavaculus, they need to beat it at its own game, except in reverse: basically by bullying it to death. Back at school, Principal Varshidi is spreading his unctuous compliments far and wide, weaponizing the power of positive thinking and science of happiness. Using her olfactory prowess, Astrid eventually figures out that Varshidi is to blame — but stopping him is going to be tricky.

In the meantime, they've got to mount a counterattack in order to render the Cavaculus' plans less deadly. So they go around the school mocking their peers, deflating their egos and ruining their days, and even enlist Tate to go around doing the same. These people are too confident!

Astrid and Lilly then use thespian Valerie (Christina Orjala) to lure Principal Varshidi into the darkened theater, where they proceed to knock him out and tie him to a table. Brutus shows up and drops off a kit of tools they'll need to carry out their exorcism of Varshidi and banish the Cavaculus. They go about scorning and humiliating him, and even clipping his toenails (for the vessel, not just for kicks), pushing it to the point of demise.

But before the Cavaculus gives up the ghost it reveals: The demon that Christine (Geri Hall) has been giving quarter to — the Guardian, it's called — is more formidable than any they've come across yet. Once it takes hold, it warns, it won't be able to be uprooted.

So, what is it planning?