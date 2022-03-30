Recap: In the 'Astrid & Lilly' season finale, The Guardian invites everyone to his 'open all the portals' party

Astrid and Lilly might be outflanked, but they've been preparing mentally for this day as well, and they're not giving up without a fight.

Well, here it is, people. The moment we've all been waiting for — or, at least, the moment that The Guardian (Mike Shara) has been waiting for. And if it goes anything like he plans, it's going to be a complete blood bath.

Again, that's if it goes as he plans, which is in no way guaranteed in the Season 1 finale of Astrid & Lilly Save the World. Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) might be outflanked, but they've been preparing mentally for this day as well, and they're not giving up without a fight.

Will it be their last?

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers ahead for Astrid & Lilly Save the World Season 1, Episode 10, "Guts."**

Astrid and Lilly have just finished off their tenth monster, and dropped its respective body part into the orb. Finito!

They bring the orb to Brutus (Olivier Renaud), who meets good news with bad: The Guardian is planning to open up all the portals that night during the blood moon eclipse at the school dance. Judging by The Guardian's track record — dipping into other realms and wreaking havoc — this spells big time danger.

However, there is a way to stop him. He wears a pendant around his neck that acts as a master key to his and other portals. Get the key, throw it through the portal, and they're home free. That's easier said than done, though, as The Guardian's army of bemused high school minions is stronger than it's ever been.

Back at school, Astrid can't get through to Sparrow (Spencer Macpherson), who, as we know, has been brainwashed by his overlord. So Astrid and Lilly ditch class and go to church, not to pray, but to find The Guardian — and his pendant. Pretending to be asleep, The Guardian lures the two in before letting them go; he wants them to be present when he decimates the student body, their friends among it.

Our heroines regroup at the library, where Brutus pays them a visit. He tells them he can't be of any real help tonight, for if he gets close to The Guardian, his face melts. Despite that, Astrid and Lilly give him a package containing a matching pink "Pudge Patrol" jacket, a token of their strange and beautiful friendship. He's touched.

Minus one Brutus, Astrid and Lilly rally their own set of troops in Tate (Kolton Stewart), Eggs (Michael Mcreary), and Candace (Julia Doyle). They spill the tea on The Guardian, and ready their plan. Excited to disclose the plan to Brutus, the monster hunters show up at his place but find him with one foot in a newly-opened portal. What's going on, B-man?

Turns out that Brutus hasn't been so upfront with A and L. Once upon a time, Brutus' significant other was sucked into a portal and rocketed to a horrible dimension. The orb that Astrid and Lilly have been filling up with monster offal? That's the orb to the dimension Brutus' beloved is in, not the portal to their own world.

He's been sort of lying this whole time.

So Brutus steps through the portal and disappears, possibly for good, leaving Astrid and Lilly up to their own devices.

The night begins with the usual formalities: Some bunting, some dancing, and Vice Principal Megan (Michelle Knight) announces Tate is the King of Pine Academy and that Lilly is the Queen. Wait, what? That was, if perfectly deserved, certainly unexpected.

Then The Guardian and his merry band of press-ganged pubescents arrive, as they said they would. As people start fleeing and attacking, The Guardian simply casts a freezing spell and neutralizes them. Then he has Astrid and Lilly tied up and brought before him on their knees.

Seeing that Candace is important to Lilly, The Guardian requests to have her guts on a platter offered up to him. But Christine (Geri Hall) intercedes on her daughter's behalf, begging The Guardian to choose anyone else's guts to munch on. So The Guardian obliges, and takes mamma Christine's instead.

The phrase non serviam comes to mind, but perhaps a bit too late...

The blood moon eclipse appears, and The Guardian prepares his orb for the glut of guts coming its way. That's when Eggs shows up, having just arrived from the bathroom where he happened to be when The Guardian got to freezing everyone. He unties Astrid and Lilly, then goes about distracting The Guardian while Astrid and Lilly can snatch his pendant.

The three then team up to barrage the big baddie with all their old monster-busting weapons, making him really, really ticked off. In his fit of pique, he forgets he's dealing with two supernaturally powerful women, and the latter manage to impale some pruning shears into his belly while he's distracted. The Guardian got to go.

The spell is lifted, and the minions return to their senses — but all is not as it was. For starters, Candace is now an orphan. In better news, Sparrow and Astrid have reconciled. So you take the good with the bad.

Before they can celebrate, Astrid and Lilly have one more task to accomplish. They've got to go out to the portal, and toss The Guardian's master key through it to close it. Which they do. Only as the portal they so long ago inadvertently opened closes, another one behind them opens… and they are imbued with brand new powers.

Here we go again!