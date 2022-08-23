5 fun B-movies you should stream to kick back and stay cool this weekend

Sure, Oscar bait has its place, but B-Movies are really where the true fun is at — and Peacock has a lot of them.

By Julie Montana

Face it, there’s something so good about kicking your feet up on the couch, turning your brain off, and watching a mindless, straight-up weird movie with questionable CGI, over-the-top acting, and just a little bit of outlandish horror. Sure, Oscar bait has its place, but B-Movies are really where the true fun is at.

In the grand tradition of Sharknado, Sharknado 2, Sharknado 3, Ghost Shark, RoboShark, and 5-Headed Shark Attack (okay, there are a lot of shark movies), campy creature features have captured our collective imaginations for years. Whether its post-ironic enjoyment or just pure dumb fun, movies that know they aren’t perfect are some of the most beautiful pieces of art out there.

To celebrate the artistry of B-Movies (and give you the perfect excuse to chill out on the couch for a while) we’ve rounded up some of the best non-shark-related movies you can stream on Peacock now.

It all begins when Air Force One blows up (literally) in the middle of its flight over the Bermuda Triangle, sending President John Savage into the watery depths. The military snaps into action, tracking his escape pod into the unluckiest area of the ocean. But before they can make their rescue, huge tentacles begin attacking the aircraft carriers. Through a high-tech submarine, some epic heroics, and a little bit of disobedience, our cast discovers that this threat is more than your average maritime kaiju.

This film is a rollercoaster that does not let up from the second you press play. Right when you think it’ll zig, they hit you with a zag, twist, flip, and barrel roll so fast you can’t even process what just happened. Radical, high energy, and just plain ridiculous, it's a fantastic popcorn flick that keeps your attention the full ride through.

When Maddy Stern’s bird-watching extraordinaire dad goes missing, she recruits her friends to take an expedition into the Florida wilderness. While trudging through swamps and backwater vines, they find his phone pinging inside an unmarked but heavily guarded facility. They break in — of course — and encounter feathered foes straight out of Jurassic World. What follows is a series of daring escapes, insane kills, and even an explosion or two to round out the monster movie trifecta.

If you’re looking for some good old-fashioned gore (with some absolutely crazy kills) Terror Birds might just be the pick for you. It's got all the good tropes (like a mean sorority girl, a money-hungry villain not listening to scientists, and tons more too) wrapped up in a prehistoric creature feature bow.

As if airport security could get any tenser, Battledogs adds in a werewolf outbreak and military interference to spice it all up. A wildlife photographer returns from her travels with more than just a couple of great photos (and a terrible tattoo that looks like it was just Sharpie’d on) to show for it. She inadvertently creates an outbreak of blood-thirsty, ruthless human-wolf hybrids that ultimately put the fate of the entirety of New York City at risk. But in classic corrupt style, the Allstate guy (Dennis Haysbert) plays a military officer trying to harness their power to create a new race of supersoldiers.

In terms of contagion films, the werewolf angle coupled with military commentary makes for a unique watch with tons to love. They swing for the fences when it comes to the special effects and though it can come off cheesy at times (i.e. using holograms instead of security camera footage for absolutely no reason), when it works it's something pretty magical.

You know that iconic image of King Kong swinging from the Empire State Building? I raise you one impossibly large Sasquatch clutching onto Mount Rushmore in order to escape the clutches of a greedy hunter looking to stuff his corpse and turn him into a tourist attraction. Awakened by an admittedly tiny rock festival where Alice Cooper seems to be the only act, Bigfoot goes on a rampage through a small South Dakota town. Though many try to stop him, it looks like this primate is stronger (and much more clever) than the locals give him credit for.

If you’re a fan of shows like Finding Bigfoot, you might think that this movie is a completely inaccurate take on the fuzzy-footed cryptid. But if you enjoy a bit of over-the-top spectacle with absolutely crazy kills to boot, this might be your new favorite creature feature.

A disillusioned priest travels to China in search of meaning in his life after his parents die in a car explosion directly in front of him. While on a hike, he is infected by a raptor tooth that gives him the ability to transform into a velociraptor at a moment's notice. After saving a prostitute from certain death, she shows him how to use his newfound power for good and helps him become the vigilante hero the city deserves. Oh, and there are ninjas hunting him down too.

There’s really no way to describe this movie other than… unexpected. At first, you think you’re in for a The Room-esque romp but it ends up flipping the narrative about halfway through and you can’t tell if you’re laughing at or with the filmmakers. But honestly, even if you can’t make sense of it, all you need to know is that this is one of the most entertaining films out there. Grab some friends and get ready to experience your new favorite movie.