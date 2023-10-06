Great Scott! The Back to the Future x Funko Series 1 Digital Pop! Collection Drops

Here's an exclusive look at the arrival of the Back to the Future x Funko Series 1 Digital Pop! Collection.

Did you know there is officially a Back to the Future Day?

October 21 commemorates the day Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) traversed the space-time continuum in Back to the Future Part II, and this year it's also celebrating the franchise going into the digital future with the release of the Back to the Future x Funko Series 1 Digital Pop! collection.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first-look at the latest Funko Digital Pop! collectibles inspired by the Back to the Future franchise that will be available October 17 at 11 a.m. PT. There are six new Digital Pop! collectibles inspired by all three films. Let's take a closer look!

Back to the Future x Funko Series 1 Photo: Funko / Droppp/ Universal

The character available are Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Lorraine Baines, Griff Tannen, George McFly, and Freddy Funko as Doc Brown.

Doc Brown Funko Pop Photo: Funko / Droppp/ Universal

What Is a Funko Digital Pop! Collectible?

Freddy Doc Brown Funko Pop Photo: Funko / Droppp/ Universal

Funko Digital Pop! collectibles incorporate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into digital trading cards that feature Funko's stylized Pop! figures, which can be purchased as part of standard or premium collectible packs. Standard packs (5 Digital Pops!) retail for $9.99 USD and premium packs (15 Digital Pops!) for $19.99 USD.

On October 17, Back to the Future x Funko Series 1 Digital Pop! will be available for purchase through the NFT Droppp.io platform using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

George McFly Funko Pop Photo: Funko / Droppp/ Universal

Every purchase offers collectors the opportunity to reveal a rare Funko Digital Pop!, which can be redeemed for one of six corresponding limited-edition physical Pop! collectibles. The complete list of redeemable Digital Pops! for the Back to the Future x Funko Series 1 Digital Pop! collection includes Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Lorraine Baines, Griff Tannen, George McFly, and Freddy Funko as Doc Brown.

Lorraine Baines Funko Pop Photo: Funko / Droppp/ Universal

Funko and Back to the Future have a long history with one another, with the very first Funko Pop! figures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown released in 2013. Since then, there's been a long list of variant Marty and Doc figures from all three films released at cons, and even a 35th anniversary line of Pops!.

Griff Tannen Funko Pop Photo: Funko / Droppp/ Universal

These are officially licensed collectibles from Universal Games & Digital Platforms working together with Funko. If you are new to the digital collectible market, Droppp has a full archive of all of their Funko NFT drops going back to 2021 so you can see what's come out in the past and find out more about the market itself.

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy is available now from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Or watch Back to to the Future now on Peacock.