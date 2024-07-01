Kurt Russell's R.J. MacReady isn't known for being adorable... until now, that is!

Funko Announces New Pop! Figures Inspired by The Thing, M3GAN, Jurassic World & More

A number of Universal Pictures' most iconic genre icons are becoming adorable Pop! figures inspired by the ever-expanding roster of licensed characters in the upcoming Funko Fusion video game, the company announced last week.

Among the first wave of Fusion items is a tiny version of Kurt Russell's flamethrower-toting R.J. MacReady from The Thing. Rather fortuitous, considering the 1982 classic celebrates its 42nd anniversary this week. You've also got the battle-scarred M3GAN from the climax of M3GAN; the voracious Indominus Rex from Jurassic World; Simon Pegg's guns-a-blastin' Nicholas Angel from Hot Fuzz; and Eternia protector He-Man and Skeletor underling Scare Glow from Masters of the Universe.

Funko Fusion is described as "an action-adventure experience that pays tribute to NBCUniversal's deep roster of beloved worlds and the irreverent Funko Pop! interpretations of the figures who inhabit them. In the game, players will celebrate their favorite movies and TV series across a wide range of more than 20 franchises: from blockbuster movies like Jurassic World, JAWS, Back to the Future, The Thing, Shaun of the Dead, and Chucky; to hit TV series such as Battlestar Galactica, The Umbrella Academy, Masters of the Universe, and many more."

POP Games: FF - R.J. MacReady ($11.99)

Team up with Pop! Funko Fusion R.J. MacReady to survive unknown forces and save the day! Bring the ultimate in alien terror to life when you add Pop! Funko Fusion R.J. MacReady to your The Thing set. This collectible includes a redeemable code for an in-game item for Funko Fusion! Vinyl figure is approximately 3.95-inches tall.

POP Games: FF - M3GAN ($11.99)

Make room for Pop! Funko Fusion M3GAN as you embark on your twisted journey! Bring your Pop! Games lineup to life when you add Pop! Funko Fusion M3GAN to your M3GAN set. This collectible includes a redeemable code for an in-game item for Funko Fusion! Vinyl figure is approximately 3.85-inches tall.

POP Super: FF - Indominus Rex w/CH ($24.99)

Look out for the Pop! Funko Fusion Indominus Rex as you embark on your prehistoric journey! Bring your Pop! Games lineup to life when you add this Super Pop! Funko Fusion Indominus Rex to your Jurassic World set. There’s a 1 in 6 chance you may find the chase of Pop! Funko Fusion Indominus Rex (Eddi-fied). This collectible includes a redeemable code for an in-game item for Funko Fusion! Vinyl figure is approximately 5.1-inches tall. Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.

POP Games: FF - Nicholas Angel ($11.99)

Team up with Pop! Funko Fusion Nicholas Angel to face unknown forces and save the day! Bring your Pop! Games lineup to life when you add Pop! Funko Fusion Nicholas Angel to your Hot Fuzz set. This collectible includes a redeemable code for an in-game item for Funko Fusion! Vinyl figure is approximately 4.2-inches tall.

POP Rides: FF - Scareglow w/Scare-Mare ($24.99)

Beware Pop! Scare Glow and his steed, Pop! Scare Mare, as you embark on your heroic journey! Bring your Pop! Games lineup to life when you add this Pop! Ride Scare Mare and Scare Glow to your Masters of the Universe set. This collectible includes a redeemable code for an in-game item for Funko Fusion! Vinyl figure is approximately 6.2-inches tall.

POP Games: FF - He-Man w/CH Pop! Vinyl ($11.99)

Bring your Pop! Games lineup to life when you add Pop! He-Man to your Masters of the Universe set. There’s a 1 in 6 chance you may find the chase of Pop! He-Man (Eddi-fied). This collectible includes a redeemable code for an in-game item for Funko Fusion! Vinyl figure is approximately 4.95-inches tall. Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.

The Thing, M3GAN, Jurassic World, and Hot Fuzz are all available from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.