Katee Sackhoff, Tricia Helfer & Edward James Olmos Reunite 14 Years After Battlestar Galactica

Three key members of the Battlestar Galactica cast got together in L.A. over Labor Day Weekend.

This December marks 20 years since the debut of the Battlestar Galactica revival's three-hour miniseries launch on SYFY, which means it's been a while since the acclaimed series went off the air forever after cementing its reputation as one of the greatest sci-fi shows (and SYFY shows) of all time. Two decades later, and Battlestar's legacy continues to grow, but the show's impact is about more than fans and critics.

How to Watch Catch up on Battlestar Galactica on Peacock or the SYFY app.

Over the course of working on the show, BSG's ensemble cast forged bonds that last to this day, bonds that they continue to renew through unofficial mini-reunions whenever they're able to get together. Over Labor Day Weekend earlier this month, three of the show's biggest stars held just such a reunion in Los Angeles. Katee Sackhoff, who played Kara "Starbuck" Thrace on the show, and Tricia Helfer, who played the Cylon known as Number Six, each posted photos to their respective Instagram accounts revealing that they'd reunited with Admiral William Adama himself, Edward James Olmos.

"What a wonderful day," Sackhoff wrote on her post. "Love my chosen family so much."

"Best part of being back in LA is family time" Helfer added in her own post of the photos.

The reunion marks the second major Battlestar get together in just a few months. Earlier this year, Sackhoff reunited with co-stars Jamie Bamber, Mary McDonnell, and Michael Trucco at a convention in Phoenix, sharing more photos of quality time in the process. Reuniting with Olmos, though, feels particularly special right now, as the legendary actor recently revealed that he spent much of 2022 undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

"It was an experience that changed me, the understanding of how wonderful this life is," Olmos said back in May. "I've been through some experiences that have gotten me close to death, but that was close."

It's good to know that Olmos is on the mend now, and that he's able to spend more time with his Battlestar family.