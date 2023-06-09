All of This Has Happened Before: Battlestar Galactica Cast Reunites for Sweet Group Photo

It's been almost 20 years since Battlestar Galactica first debuted as perhaps the most acclaimed SYFY original series ever, a pop culture juggernaut that also won critical praise for its portrayal of war, survival, and the human spirit. That means it's been quite some time since we've gotten new episodes of the series created by Ronald D. Moore, but the cast is still close, and to prove it, some of them staged a little mini-reunion earlier this month.

How to Watch Catch up on Battlestar Galactica on Peacock or the SYFY app.

BSG star Katee Sackhoff recently posted a photo of herself alongside her castmates Jamie Bamber, Mary McDonnell, and Michael Trucco, as well as Trucco's wife, actress and model Sandra Hess, at the Phoenix Fan Fusion convention last weekend. She captioned it with warm thoughts about co-stars she still considers family two decades after they began their journey.

RELATED: Where Is The Cast of Battlestar Galactica Now?

"Love this bunch ❤️ The family we choose is just as important as the family we are given. Xoxo Maybe more," Sackhoff wrote.

Check out Katee Sackhoff's Battlestar Galactica reunion picture

Over on their own respective Instagram accounts, Bamber, Trucco, McDonnell, and Hess all celebrated the reunion as well, with Hess dubbing the four co-stars her "inherited #BSG family" in her own post. It's certainly not the first time these co-stars have shared an event space over the last few years, and it won't be the last, but it's always nice to be reminded of the bonds created over the course of the show among actors who spent more than half a decade crafting one of the most intense sci-fi sagas of the 21st century so far.

And speaking of those bonds, Sackhoff also recently reflected on her BSG time on an episode of The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast. Though her episode devoted considerable time to her current gig as Bo-Katan Kryze over on The Mandalorian, Sackhoff did take a moment to talk about what nearly 20 years of BSG history means to her right now.

RELATED: The Ending of SYFY's Battlestar Galactica Explained

"It's so weird to me that life goes so quickly," Sackhoff said. "That we're sitting here having a conversation about a show that I did when I was 21, and that I've been in the business for more than 25 years now, and that there are people in the world that think I'm old, but I have a one-year-old and I still feel like I'm 25. It's so weird how fast it goes, and it's just one of those... It's crazy to think that it's been that long, and that I still talk to so many of those people every day. It's a beautiful thing."

You can stream Battlestar Galactica in its entirety right now on Peacock.