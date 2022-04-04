Full trailer for 'Strange New Worlds' feels like old school 'Star Trek' adventure fans know and love

It's been almost three years since we've seen Anson Mount play Captain Christopher Pike in a Star Trek series. Mount's version of the character — a figure dating back to Star Trek's original unaired pilot episode nearly 60 years ago — was a major player in the second season of Discovery, and popped up again in the Short Treks anthology series, both those appearances came to a halt in 2019.

By the spring of 2020, a spinoff following Pike's adventures on the Enterprise in the years before James T. Kirk took command was in development, but of course, world events in the spring of 2020 meant that it took a while for us to actually see the fruits of that labor. Now, at last, we have just one more month to wait until Star Trek: Strange New Worlds beams into our living rooms, and Paramount+ just dropped a new trailer to help us get excited.

As the title suggests, Strange New Worlds is about Pike and his crew — including returning cast members Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck) — journeying out to the edges of known space, seeking out new life and exploring...well, strange new worlds. The trailer is particularly keen on playing up Pike's particularly style of captaining his starship. He's a laid back guy, more interested in finding common ground and marveling at the universe than he is in asserting authority (which isn't to say he can't do that, you understand) and making demands. That's why he does things like beam unexpectedly into the midst of alien meetings and whisper things like "I love my job" to his crewmates on the bridge. In the trailer, below, you'll see that and much more, including some familiar and unfamiliar aliens, duels, romance, and of course, the young Enterprise showing her stuff in space.

Check out the trailer below:

In addition to Mount, Romijn, and Peck, Strange New Worlds will also star Babs Olusanmokun as Doctor M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien Singh (yes, she's apparently related to Khan), Celia Rose Gooding as a young Nyota Uhura, and Jess Bush as a young Christine Chapel. The series was created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet, all mainstays of Kurtzman's current small-screen Trek universe, and if you like what you see, there's already good news on the horizon. Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season, which will feature Paul Wesley as a young James T. Kirk.

So, climb aboard the Enterprise. New adventures await May 5.