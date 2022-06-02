'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe': '90s icons go to space & beyond in wacky Paramount+ trailer

BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE Photo: Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe | Official Trailer | Paramount + YouTube

Beavis and Butt-Head are back — and it looks as though they haven't lost a single ounce of the sophomoric charm that made them pop culture darlings three decades ago. The iconic duo created by Mike Judge will officially return later this month in a brand-new film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, whose first trailer promises "the dumbest science fiction movie ever made." And yes, Cornholio is still very much alive and still very much needs TP for his...well, you know.

Picking up in 1998, the story begins with the titular characters launching into outer space where they are promptly sucked into a black hole, ultimately re-emerging in the present day. The world is vastly different from the one they knew and soon enough, our nasally heroes with a childish sense of humor find themselves branded as "Buttholes of Interest" by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and smarter versions of themselves from a parallel dimension. It's worth noting that these B&BH variants look a heck of a lot like the Watchers from the Marvel Universe. Hey, if Disney is allowed to parody Ugly Sonic, then Paramount has every right to return the favor.

Mike Judge — who also serves as an executive producer — returns to voice both Beavis and Butt-Head. The supporting cast includes Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were defining voices of a generation, and to this day, the show is one of the most well-known and beloved animated IPs of all time,” Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “Mike Judge has reimagined this dynamic duo in a way that is sure to have both old fans and new ones alike laughing out loud — and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them back into our rapidly expanding arsenal of hit adult animation.”

“Reuniting Beavis and Butt-Head is the smartest dumb move one could make, and we jumped at the opportunity,” added Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+. “Only a duo this iconic would bring us to space and back and we’re so excited to share their epic, nacho-filled journey with audiences.”

Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio are executive producers.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe arrives on Paramount+ Thursday, June 23.

Fans can get an exclusive look at the project during this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing this Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET. All 200 episodes of the original MTV series (now remastered) are currently streaming on Paramount+ alongside the 1996 feature: Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. A rebooted series is slated to drop later this year.

BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE key art poster. Photo: Paramount+

