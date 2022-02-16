That long-awaited 'Beavis and Butt-Head' revival on Paramount+ will be a sci-fi adventure movie

Rumblings of a Beavis and Butt-Head revival from original creator Mike Judge have been going on for some time now, including original reports that the show was headed for yet another revival on Comedy Central. Now, we know that the return of everyone's favorite metalhead slackers will happen on the Paramount+ streaming service, and will include not just a new round of episodes, but a new feature-length Beavis and Butt-Head adventure. And this time, the best friends are getting sci-fi with it.

In a presentation on Tuesday, Paramount announced that the new Beavis and Butt-Head film announced last year will officially be titled Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, a follow-up to the duo's first movie, 1996's Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. Here's how Paramount described the new movie in a press release:

"In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a 'creative' judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score."

Watching Beavis and Butt-Head travel through time only to emerge in a world as weird as the one we're living in right now seems like exactly the kind of ridiculous thing we could all use in our lives at the moment. But it's not all we're getting from the duo. Judge has also been hard at work on a new round of episodes of the original series, set to premiere alongside the movie later this year. The synopsis for the series revival is appropriately short and sweet: "Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever." Plus, the streaming service will also feature a complete run of the original series, remastered for your 2022 viewing pleasure.

Word of much more Beavis and Butt-Head comes at a great time for Mike Judge animation fans. After years spent working in the realm of live-action on projects like Silicon Valley, Judge is also at work on a revival of his beloved Texas-based animated series King of the Hill alongside original co-creator Greg Daniels. It's a good time to be a '90s adult animation fan.