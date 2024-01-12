The Best Animated Shows on Peacock

"There's nothing to watch!"

If that's a familiar refrain from kids in your house, we get it. It's easy to understand how kids can get overwhelmed looking for great shows to watch. But as it turns out, Peacock always has a huge selection of animated kids originals that will appeal to even the pickiest viewers. From contemporary shows to nostalgic classics that families can watch together, there's something for everyone.

SYFY WIRE has curated nine excellent series covering all the age ranges, which will definitely keep the kiddos entertained for hours.

9 Great Animated Series to Discover Now on Peacock

Cleopatra in Space

Based on the kids graphic novels by Mike Maihack, Cleopatra in Space is DreamWorks Animation's adaptation of the time-traveling adventures of teenage Cleopatra. In the animated series, the future queen gets transported to an Egyptian-like planet 30,000 years into her future. While trying to get back to her Ancient Egypt, she's got to help save this future galaxy from destruction. Featuring three seasons of episodes, this is a winner with little adventurers or sci-fi lovers in the making.

Garfield and Friends

A Saturday morning cartoon series classic, Garfield and Friends features all of the characters from cartoonist Jim Davis' Garfield comic strip. It features Lorenzo Music as the voice of the ornery orange feline, arguably the best to ever bring the character to life. Running for seven seasons, if your kids are into cartooning or drawing, this is a perfect animated introduction to the character. It's also just a lot of fun, with great songs and crazy adventures for the world's laziest cat and his family.

Danger Mouse (2015)

In 2015, the beloved U.K. super spy, Danger Mouse, was resurrected in this very worthy reinvention of the long-running series. With adventures told in shorter length episodes, this series is well-suited to kids who don't like to stay in one place for too long but love them some action! Plus, you can now explain to your whippersnappers with receipts how the music artist came long after the animated character.

Jim Henson's Doozers

Anyone who watches Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock immediately falls in love with the tiny, green builders who are obsessed with erecting new structures underground where the Fraggles play. So, of course it makes sense that they got their own animated series called Doozers. Featuring 52 episodes of industrious Doozer fun, this series is meant for younger viewers and carries through the gentle, environmental messages started in Fraggle Rock.

Where's Waldo?

The ubiquitous guy in the red and white striped outfits got his second animated TV series in 2019 with the DreamWorks Animation series, Where's Waldo? This series follows the adventures of Waldo and Wenda, who are sent out on missions around the globe by their wizard friend, Wizard Whitebeard. Perfect for the kids that love learning about new countries and traditions, it's like a travelogue for younger kids, and might open up their curiosity for languages and travel.

The Wind in the Willows

Based on characters from Kenneth Grahame's 1908 story, The Wind in the Willows, this stop-animation series is like a picture book come to life. Sweet and gentle like the book itself, this series is a classic that will appeal to those artist kids who love old school puppetry and even new classics like del Toro's Pinocchio. Also a great excuse to pick up the book and read it together after watching episodes.

Fievel's American Tails

Most people don't even remember that there was an animated TV series sequel to An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991), but there was, and it's called Fievel's American Tails. The 13-episode season is a sweet and fun extension of The American Tail universe and its characters, with the voice actors for Fievel, Tiger, and Tanya even carrying through from movie to show. And it's tailor-made for kids who love books, as this series is a huge cheerleader for getting little watchers to turn into readers.

Animated Series for the Older Kids in the Family

Fright Krewe

One of DreamWorks Animations newest series, Fright Krewe is a tween/teen horror mystery that is a great starter title for kids looking to get into the genre. Created by Eli Roth and James Frey, and executive produced by animation writers Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), Fright Krewe is set in contemporary New Orleans around Halloween. When a group of kids on detention detail accidentally wake up an ancient demon, they have to work together with their Voodoo spirit ancestors to vanquish him from the Earth. Spooky and intense, the series also boasts a fun ensemble of very different teens who step up to do what's right.

Highlander: The Animated Series

For fans of the cult sci-fi classic Highlander (1986), Highlander: The Animated Series is a sequel to the film. Connor MacLeod returns to save the day when Earth is hit by a meteor that almost wipes out humanity. The Highlander and his fellow Immortals agree to pause their fight for the Prize to help save the human race from extinction. But Kortan refuses to abide by the oath and is eventually pitted against Connor's ancestor, Quentin MacLeod. Absolutely a show for older teens due to the violence inherent to the mythology, this is a fascinating watch for those who love the Highlander films or the television series.

