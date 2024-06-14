The 5 Best Anime Series on Peacock in June 2024, from Death Note to Bubblegum Crisis

Don't know where to start with anime series? Jump into some of our favorites this June in the Peacock library.

Are you anime curious? Has the great big world of serialized Japanese animation been tempting to jump into, but you're just not sure where to start? If you have Peacock (and you definitely should), there are some excellent entry level anime series on the streaming service that can help you explore what the medium has to offer.

SYFY WIRE has curated five great starter series that cover a spectrum of anime styles and topics, from classics like Death Note to the lesser known world of Earl and Fairy.

Great Anime Streaming on Peacock This Month

Death Note - Season 1, 37 Episodes

A huge hit in both the manga and anime worlds, Death Note is the creation of writer Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata. A darker story meant for teens and up, it's essentially a supernatural exploration of morality and vengeance. Light Yagami is a high school student disillusioned by the corruption and evil in the world. Then he comes across a mysterious notebook, the Death Note, which empowers him to take the life of anyone whose name is written in its pages. As one does, Light starts picking off criminals and miscreants that he deems evil. He soon comes to know that the notebook is a piece of chaos put on earth by the monster (or shinigami) known as Ryuk. It's a dark, supernatural thriller that definitely digs into the darker psychology of human behavior.

Earl & Fairy - Season 1, 12 Episodes

A much lighter series that will appeal to teens who like fantasy and romance, Earl and Fairy is about the unexpected adventures of 17-year-old Lydia Carlton. She lives in Victorian England and has the rare ability to see fairies and help them when they are in need. When Edgar J. C. Ashenbert, the "Legendary Blue Knight Earl," discovers her abilities, he enlists her help in finding the Merrow's Sword so he can come into his full title. He becomes smitten and wants to make her his wife, but she's more interested in becoming a fairy doctor. Expect magic, swoony romance, and lots of adventuring.

Hunter x Hunter - 6 Seasons

A series about family secrets and legacy, Hunter x Hunter follows the irascible young hero, Gon Freecss, as he discovers the family history he was told is nowhere near the truth. In the world of the series, the bravest of the brave and the smartest adventurers of society are called Hunters. Gon's father, Ging, is a Hunter and left his son behind to pursue his dreams. When Gon finds out, he decides he'll do anything to follow in his father's footsteps and sets about becoming a Hunter too. Think of this as a generational adventure series, with plenty of sticky family problems. Each season follows a serialized arc to exotic places with specific missions. It's like a more light-hearted Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Terra Formars - Season 1, 13 Episodes

Bugs. Why did it have to be bugs. If you like 'em, then give the hard core, sci-fi anime series Terra Formars a try. It's a Mars colonization story where scientists terraform the planet with algae they hope will grow and make the planet livable for humans. Some 500 years after the experiment starts, humans return to find giant mutated humanoid cockroaches overrunning the planet. The humans get wiped out, but send back new ways to try and overcome the creatures. The intense, sci-fi storytelling offers great "what if" action for those looking for a Starship Troopers kinda vibe.

Bubblegum Crisis - Season 1, 8 Episodes

Teen-centric anime series Bubblegum Crisis is centered around the Knight Sabers, an all-female teams of mercenaries in Tokyo 2032. The 1987 series is almost prescient with its futuristic mega corporation that produces robots called "Boomers." Full of action and lots of slick visuals, the series was heavily inspired by Blade Runner, Streets of Fire, and The Terminator.

