'Scott Pilgrim' movie cast reunites for follow-up anime series on Netflix

It's been more than a decade since Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World arrived and quickly became one of the most celebrated cult classics of the 21st century thus far. Now, the band is getting back together for another adventure. Get ready for Scott Pilgrim: The Anime.

Netflix and Universal announced Thursday that they've ordered a new anime series based on the popular graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, who will serve as co-showrunner on the series alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark? writer BenDavid Grabinski. Japanese animation house Science SARU will handle the look of the show, and Scott Pilgrim movie director Edgar Wright is on board as an executive producer. Most exciting of all, though: Netflix confirmed that the entire original film cast is back, reprising the roles they first played back in 2010.

That's right, Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, and all the rest will be back in action for the new series, which doesn't yet have an official title but will definitely be one of our can't-miss new streaming series whenever it drops. We first heard development news about this series last year, but the confirmation that the whole cast is reuniting, plus the official greenlight from Netflix, makes this a day for celebration among Pilgrim fans.

You can check out Netflix's announcement video, featuring confirmation of all the big names returning for the series, below.

“We’re getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure,” O'Malley and Grabinski said in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Right now, we don't know whether we should expect a sequel to the original film, a new adaptation of O'Malley's expansive graphic novels, or a combination of the two. We just know that Scott Pilgrim is back, and we're ready to fight some evil exes.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is available to rent or own right now, and available to stream on Netflix.