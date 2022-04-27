The 8 best sci-fi TV shows on Peacock right now

Here are the best sci-fi shows you can watch (or rewatch!) on Peacock right now.

It’s never a bad time to cozy up on the couch and watch some solid sci-fi television. If this sounds like your ideal evening, then you should check out Peacock’s impressive sci-fi TV roster.

Here are eight shows that will scratch that sci-fi itch, whether you’re looking for something funny or lighthearted, or you're just in the mood for some serious space drama.

1. Resident Alien

Resident Alien is a comedic sci-fi series where an alien crash lands on Earth and takes over the body of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk). Harry ultimately becomes a local town doctor but also is still bent on his original extraterrestrial mission — to destroy Earth. The series is full of laughs — it stars Alan Tudyk, after all — and will fill your heart with joy.

2. Battlestar Galactica

This sci-fi space opera starts with most humans wiped out by the Cylons — beings of humanity’s own creation that turned against them. Not all humans died, however, and the show follows the survivors on the ship Battlestar Galactica as they try to find a mythical planet called Earth and make it their home. The show premiered in 2004 and is one of the best dramas, sci-fi or otherwise, out there.

3. Heroes

Save the cheerleader, save the world. That was the tagline for the first season of Heroes, a show where ordinary people started gaining extraordinary powers. The ensemble series centers around a group of these new superpowered folks and how they react to having their abilities. Unsurprisingly, some become villainous rather quickly, and it’s up to the others to stop them, whether they want to or not.

4. Brave New World

This series is an adaptation of the eponymous 1932 classic sci-fi book by Aldous Huxley. The 2020 adaptation modernizes the story somewhat (there’s now an A.I. presence, for example), but the crux of the show is the same — people in this future are living in a so-called utopia where everything (and we mean everything) is meticulously controlled by the government.

5. Eureka

Eureka is a fun sci-fi show that centers on the town of Eureka, a place full of geniuses who work for the local research conglomerate on far-out projects that inevitably cause mishaps for the residents. While the show has an ensemble cast, we largely follow the challenges through the eyes of the average Joe sheriff, Jack Carter (Colin Ferguson), who often finds himself having to deal with these mishaps as part of his job.

6. The Greatest American Hero

The Greatest American Hero is another sci-fi comedy, though this one is from the early 1980s compared to Eureka’s 2006 premiere date. The story centers around Ralph Hinkley (William Katt), a lowly substitute teacher who meets some aliens who bequeath him a suit that gives him superpowers. The suit is jacked with superpowers — Hinkley, however, doesn’t really know how to use any of them, and comedy ensues.

7. Sliders

Sliders is a 1990s television series that was way in multiverses before the MCU even existed. In it, a group finds themselves traveling through different universes after their “sliding” technology breaks down and they lose the coordinates to their home universe. It’s a fun show, and will make you remember the '90s fondly, if you happened to have been alive in that multiverse.

8. SeaQuest DSV

SeaQuest DSV is another ‘90s show that brings sci-fi to the ocean. In this series set in the “future” (2018, in the timeline of the show), we follow the voyage of the submarine called seaQuest DSV 4600, a vessel that protects Earth’s underwater colonies after humanity has basically used up all the resources on the surface. Intergovernmental strife still exists at the bottom of the ocean, however, and seaQuest’s crew finds themselves in the thick of it from the first episode.

