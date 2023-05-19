The 10 Best Fantasy Movies Streaming on Peacock: From Highlander to Violent Night

Looking to escape into worlds infinitely more magical than our own? Peacock has you covered with an extensive collection of fantasy film titles guaranteed to provide you with hours of endless entertainment. From swamp-dwelling ogres to the always entertaining antics of Brendan Fraser, there's a little something for everyone.

Head below for our list of the 10 best fantasy movies currently streaming on Peacock!

Highlander (1986)

There can only be one! If you're strapped for time and can't binge hours upon hours of movies, then might we suggest moving Highlander to the top of your queue? This tale of immortal warriors battling to the death features original songs written and performed by Queen. Yes, that Queen.

"I was at a point in my career when I could call in a few favors," Russell Mulcahy told The Guardian in 2016. "Queen had done a great score for Flash Gordon, so we gave them a 20-minute reel of different scenes and they went: 'Wow!' We'd only expected them to do one song, but they wanted to write one each. Freddie Mercury did 'Princes of the Universe,' Brian May did 'Who Wants to Live Forever,' [and] Roger Taylor did 'It's a Kind of Magic.'"

Oh, and the cast — which features Sean Connery and Clancy Brown — isn't too shabby either.

Jumanji (1995)

If you look up the phrase "magical board game genre" in the cinematic dictionary we just made up, don't be all that surprised to see Jumanji listed as the top example. Dark, thrilling, funny, and tear-jerkingly emotional, the fourth directorial effort from Joe Johnston goes above and beyond the 32 pages of source material provided by the 1981 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. Robin Williams turns in one of the best performances of his career as Alan Parish, a stunted man attempting to navigate his way out of a dangerous jungle of grief, love, and, most importantly, the demons of adolescence. In other words, the perils manifested by the titular game are an inventive representation of the movie's overall themes. A win for players of all ages.

The Mummy (1999)

The first of two remakes on this list, The Mummy proves that the eternal Hollywood practice of breathing new life into a classic properties isn't always a fruitless endeavor. Writer-director Stephen Sommers struck pay-dirt when he cleverly decided to tap into the adventurous spirit and swashbuckling romanticism of classic film serials (and, of course, the franchises they inspired such as Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone). This approach netted over $400 million at the box office, prompting Universal to green-light two sequels — both of which can also be found on Peacock — and an animated series.

Shrek (2001)

Only shooting stars break the mold! The fifth outing from the fledgling animation arm of the newly-founded DreamWorks, Shrek was exactly the antidote for Disney fatigue.

The film's satirical treatment of fairy tale tropes and consumerism run amok set it apart from anything else being made at the time. Parents could easily key into the surprisingly mature jokes, while their kids delighted in the memorable characters and plethora of toilet humor. Holding it all together was a moral of self-acceptance via the subversion of the traditional fairy tale ending. Shrek's disdain for cliches is perfectly summed up in the opening moments when the titular ogre literally uses the pages of fairy tale book to wipe his large green posterior.

"The Disney model was still very reverential, and very aspirational, and inspirational and the musicals were composed for the movie, so you would never have this indie influence of existing songs dropped in for score, to set a mood," co-director Vicky Jensen explained to ComicBook.com last year during an interview for the project's 20th anniversary. "So no one, as far as I know, had done that in an animated movie and relied on that to hit the key emotional moments in the movie as a live action movie would."

Shrek 2 (2004)

The perfect sequel doesn't ex... oh wait, yes it does. It's called Shrek 2, a paragon of how to pull off a second movie in a budding franchise. Picking up after Shrek and Fiona's honeymoon, the film whisks the audience off to the kingdom of Far Far Away to meet Fiona's royal parents. They're not too thrilled over the fact that their daughter married a swamp-dwelling monster, but eventually come to accept their new son-in-law with open arms. In addition to further exploring the themes of what society deems to be "normal," the animated follow-up also introduced viewers to brand-new characters like Puss in Boots, whose second standalone movie opens this fall.

"We didn't want to rest on our laurels," explained co-director Andrew Adamson. "We wanted to take the story to another level, create new characters and new themes. We also wanted it to be just as entertaining for the parents as the kids. The new film is about dealing with the in-laws, so it hits on a lot of levels. We all deal with alienation, bigotry, and love."

King Kong (2005)

Peter Jackson's 3-hour epic remains the ultimate gold standard for blockbuster remakes. A sweeping mixture of the director's reverence for the 1933 original and groundbreaking visual effects, the film builds on the foundation of its Depression-era forebear with monstrous aplomb. Every single element — the action, the emotion, the creature design, the performances — works in perfect harmony to create a tragedy-tinged adventure worthy of the giant, skyscraper-scaling gorilla. To quote Jack Black's Carl Denham: "There is still some mystery left in this world, and we can all have a piece of it...for the price of an admission ticket."

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Clocking in at a brisk 85 minutes, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is a pure Aardman delight that puts a wonderfully whimsical spin on the werewolf transformation genre. The film — which took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 78th Academy Awards — features the voice of talents of Peter Sallis, Helena Bonham Carter, and Ralph Fiennes.

Season of the Witch (2011)

Set against the backdrop of the Middle Ages, Season of the Witch stars Nicolas Cage (Renfield) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy) star as a pair of grizzled knights entrusted with the mission of delivering a suspected witch to a band of clerics. Their goal? To bring a swift end to the Black Plague ravaging all of Europe. The project marked Cage's second collaboration with director Dominic Sena after Gone in 60 Seconds over a decade before.

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

The first sequel to one of the shining crown jewels in the DreamWorks Animation crown brought Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett into the fold to voice Hiccup's long-lost mother, Valka. Djimon Hounsou (The King's Man) also boarded the successful franchise as the dreaded Drago Bludvist, a power-hungry warlord with an army of vicious dragons that threatens Hiccup, Toothless, and the rest of Berk.

Violent Night (2022)

Stranger Things veteran David Harbour plays the magical deliverer of gifts — and ass whoopings — in this new holiday classic from director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters). An homage to everything from Die Hard to Home Alone, the film still manages to carve out its own ultra-violent path into the annals of Christmas tradition. If you mess around with St. Nick, you're going to learn the hard way that his supernatural powers can be used for more than just leaving presents underneath the tree.

