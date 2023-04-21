'Across the Spider-Verse,' 'Fast X' and more top Fandango's most-anticipated summer movies list

Looking at the release calendar for the upcoming summer movie season, it's a little hard to believe that just three years ago, most movie theaters were closed in the midst of early pandemic lockdowns. Movies have obviously rebounded since then, but 2023 feels like a particularly hefty year in terms of what's already come out, and what's still coming in the next few months as the weather heats up and we all head to the theater, popcorn buckets in hand.

So, what's everyone ready to see this year? This week, Fandango released the results of its latest moviegoer survey to examine trends in the industry, including the results of a poll to determine the most-anticipated movies of summer 2023. There are a lot of names you probably recognize on this list, but you might be surprised what order they're in.

Leading off the films on the list is the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, sequel to the Oscar-winning superhero hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which brings an ensemble cast and more of that dynamic Spidey animation style to the party on June 2. In the number two spot, we've got Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, hitting theaters July 14, followed by Warner Bros.' multi-Batman speedster adventurer The Flash, opening June 16. Rounding out the top 5 is the next installment in the Transformers franchise, Rise of the Beasts, opening June 9, and Disney's live-action revamp of The Little Mermaid, which will swim into theaters May 26.

The back half of the Fandango list is, arguably, just as exciting as the front half, and kicks off with the penultimate installment in The Fast Saga, Fast X, which hits theaters May 19, followed by Greta Gerwig's Barbie (May 21), in seventh place. Coming in eighth place is Barbie's release date mate, Christopher Nolan's historical epic Oppenheimer, followed by Disney's Haunted Mansion (July 28) in ninth, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Aug. 4) in tenth.

That's a lot of blockbuster power, and the list doesn't even include other major summer releases like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Elemental, Insidious: The Red Door, and more. Plus, with Fandango's survey respondents reporting that 86 percent of them are looking to get to the movies more this year, it sounds like we all have a busy summer ahead of us. Make sure your calendars are updated.