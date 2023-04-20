'Fast X' makes sense of the film's massive ensemble with 14 new character posters

The ensemble of Fast X can be a little intimidating at first glance. After more than two decades of putting pedal to the metal, the Fast & Furious franchise has amassed an impressive collection of onscreen talent that now includes four Academy Award winners (Rita Moreno, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Brie Larson) — all of whom will appear in the penultimate chapter driving into theaters next month.

If you're struggling to keep an organized mental list, Universal Pictures is here to help you make sense of the enormous cast with 14 character posters devoted to the main players of the fast-paced blockbuster directed by Louis Leterrier. You can check out all of the posters in the collage below, but since there aren't any names mentioned, here's a quick rundown who we've got, from left to right:

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej Parker), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Jason Momoa (series newcomer and central antagonist, Dante Reyes), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Daniela Melchior (series newcomer Isabel), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Brie Larson (series newcomer Tess), and Alan Ritchson (series newcomer Aimes).

The only main cast members not pictured are Rita Moreno (Dom's grandmother), Leo Abelo Perry (Dom's son, Brian), Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw), and Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody).

"I think that most of the diehard fans in the audience are going to be there with their mouths open, and they’re going to be like, ‘You’re ending the movie this way? What? This is the end of the movie?’” Rodriguez teased during an interview with Inverse last month.

Vin Diesel produced the movie alongside Justin Lin (he also co-wrote the screenplay), Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback are executive producers.

Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19. Tickets are on sale now! An eleventh and final installment in the franchise (it is now confirmed that Leterrier will return as director) is currently revving up for one last race, though a release date has yet to be announced.

