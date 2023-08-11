Even the Creators and Stars of Bill & Ted Didn't Catch This Easter Egg Until Decades Later

Strange things were most certainly afoot at the San Dimas Circle K, as Bill & Ted co-screenwriter Ed Solomon discovered more than 30 years after the release of Excellent Adventure.

Combing through Shout! Factory's 4K restoration of the film last year, Reddit fan u/downwarddawg unearthed a sneaky little Easter egg so subtle, that it even eluded one of the core creators of the time traveling classic.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are still excellent friends in Bill & Ted Face the Music

If you look closely at the scene where the titular duo (famously played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) meet the futuristic council, you'll see that the members are actually hovering above a miniature version of the Circle K convenience store where our heroes first encounter George Carlin's Rufus and the temporally displaced phone booth. To quote the most important rock stars of all time: "Whoa."

Bill & Ted writer and star discover long-hidden Excellent Adventure Easter egg

"Absolutely NO idea about this little fun fact," Solomon, who wrote the film (and its two sequels) alongside Chris Matheson, confessed on Twitter. Winter was just as mind-blown, writing: "I have absolutely no memory of this." (via CinemaBlend).

Absolutely NO idea about this little fun fact https://t.co/PstA7BkjJP — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) October 18, 2022

Sadly, the Arizona-based Circle K where filming took place is now closed, though it did go out in a blaze of glory by holding a pair of farewell screenings of the movie before shutting down.

"We know that the news will come across as non-non-heinous to many," Circle K said in a statement at the time. "But brace yourself, amigos. We have some bodacious plans for Circle K as we continue growing in Arizona and around the world, opening state-of-the-art new stores and launching exciting new programs, offers and experiences to help make our customers’ lives a little more excellent every day."

Rock on with the Wyld Stallyns this weekend as SYFY hosts a bodacious Bill & Ted marathon of all three movies — Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey and Bill & Ted Face the Music — on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Click here for complete scheduling details!