Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' punches out a jet in first trailer for DC's sci-fi fantasy epic

Witness the striking power of Teth-Adam in the first official trailer for Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie. A longtime passion project for the wrestler-turned-actor, the film centers around another individual gifted with the magical powers of the wizard known as Shazam. Unlike Billy Batson, however, Teth-Adam starts out as a slave in Ancient Egypt and, in the comics, has been everything from a pure villain to an anti-hero.

Today's trailer reveals a little bit about why Johnson's Black Adam is the anti-hero that he is. In the clip, we find out that Black Adam's son died to save him, and that Adam will now do whatever it takes to protect his family.

Check out the full trailer below:

The trailer also introduces us to the Justice Society of America: Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). Black Adam and Hawkman in particular have their own standoff, with Hawkman saying heroes don't kill people, and Black Adam responding that killing people is something that he does, actually. We also get some shots of the anti-hero flying, knocking down some fighter jets that annoy him, and stopping rockets in mid-flight. Essentially, it looks like all that effort that Johnson has been exerting to bring the film to the big screen for years has really paid off.

"I have worked so hard. Worked these hands, these callouses, my fingers to the bone on this project because it's the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime. And the truth is... I was born to play Black Adam," the actor said at DC FanDome earlier this year. "The film has, without question, some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of. I am so proud and excited of our incredible team who are working away to create breathtaking holy sh** scenes that I know you're really going to love."

In addition to the new trailer, fans have already gotten a look at the titular character in a short sizzle reel of DC's movie slate for 2022. The minute-long video also contained sneak peeks at The Batman, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Several months before that, Johnson debuted a small scene from the movie in honor DC FanDome.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (who previously worked with Johnson on Disney's Jungle Cruise), and hits the big screen Friday, Oct. 21. Johnson also released a poster for the film, which you can check out below.

Black Adam (2022) Poster Photo: Warner Bros.

Want more of The Rock? Check out Season 2 of Young Rock on Peacock right now. If you're looking for more sci-fi and fantasy, head over to Peacock for films like Firestarter, Constantine, Twilight, Creepshow, Resident Evil, and Independence Day.