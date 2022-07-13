'Black Mirror' returns with all-star cast of Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Zazie Beetz & more

Back in May, we learned beloved sci-fi anthology Black Mirror will return with fresh episodes for the first time in three years. Now, the first casting details of the new season are out, and they're predictably star-packed.

Ever since its debut more than a decade ago, Charlie Brooker's dread-filled series about the horrors of technology and the implications of our modern lives has built a steady base of both critical acclaim and popular appeal. Along the way, plenty of major actors have lent their talents to Black Mirror's many tales of dark tech, from up-and-coming stars who were bigger names after their Black Mirror debut, to major Hollywood players who decided to join the show's ongoing parade of strange glimpses into a world where our own creations might be our doom.

Variety reports the upcoming sixth season of the series will be no different in that regard, as the cast for the first three episodes will include the likes of Aaron Paul (Westworld), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Kate Mara (Fantastic Four), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more. There's no word yet on who these actors will play, which episodes they'll be featured in, or how big their roles will be in the upcoming season, as much of what Brooker and longtime producer Annabel Jones are planning remains shrouded in secrecy.

What is clear, though, is that this is only the beginning. According to Variety, these big names comprise the cast for just the first three episodes of Season 6, which will be longer than the three-episode fifth season released in 2019. That means more names will be added to the cast as production continues, so keep an eye out for more familiar faces as Black Mirror gains steam.

Launched on Channel 4 in 2011, Black Mirror began its life as an acclaimed UK series, but quickly gained international recognition that was spurred on by an eventual pickup at Netflix. Throughout its five-season run so far, the show has remained a genre fan favorite for its twisted tales, and has earned eight Emmy Awards, as well as a number of listings among the best TV series of the 2010s. Past stars of Black Mirror episodes include Mackenzie Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jessica Brown Findlay, Jesse Plemons, Will Poulter, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Black Mirror Season 6 does not yet have a release date, but we can probably expect more details soon.

