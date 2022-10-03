Full trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' teases looming war with Namor, Ironheart's arrival

War comes to Wakanda in the latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel — Wakanda Forever.

In the wake of King T'Challa's untimely death, the technologically superior nation has never been more vulnerable, threatened on all sides by covetous world powers all hoping to snag a piece of the vibranium pie. "We know what you whisper," a quietly intense Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) declares during a speech at the United Nations. "They have lost their protector..."

Moreover, a conflict is brewing with the underwater kingdom of Talokan led by Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), an age-old rival of Wakanda in the comics. But killing the water-logged royal "will risk eternal war," warns M'Baku (Winston Duke). Of course, a new Black Panther is waiting in the wings, although the promotional materials continue to remain cagey about who exactly will carry forth the torch ignited by the late Chadwick Boseman. Is it T'Challa's sister — Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) — or a different character altogether? There might even be more than one! In addition, the trailer teases the arrival of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), aka Tony Stark's successor: Ironheart.

Watch now:

“The new Wakanda Forever trailer promises an unforgettable experience that fans will want to see on the biggest screen possible,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement Monday as tickets officially went on sale.

Wakanda Forever also features the return of Danai Gurira (Dora Milaje general, Okoye), Lupita Nyong'o (T'Challa's old friend, confidant, and strategist, Nakia), Florence Kasumba (fierce Dora Milaje warrior, Ayo), and Martin Freeman (CIA agent, Everett K. Ross). Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli round out the cast.

Ryan Coogler returns to direct, working off a script co-written with previous collaborator, Joe Robert Cole. Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige and Nate Moore produced the film. Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Barry Waldman serve are executive producers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits the big screen Friday, Nov. 11. West Coast fans have the chance to experience a Black Panther double feature, as well as two special event screenings, at the Disney-owned El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10. Click here for more info.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (2022) Poster Photo: Marvel Studios

