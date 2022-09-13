'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Winston Duke says M’Baku is ‘less insular’ post-Snap

Does that mean Duke's M'Baku may be the next character to take on the Black Panther mantle?

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to premiere in a just a couple of months. And while we’ve already got an amazing teaser trailer that hints at what the film will be about, including the introduction of Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), we don’t have details about how specific characters have changed since we last saw them on screen.

During D23 this weekend, Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, talked with Comicbook.com about how his character has changed since The Snap wiped out half of life in the Universe.

"I think M'Baku is forced to catch up with the times," Duke said. "His role has changed. He survived The Snap, he is now a part of the Tribal Council so he's more forward-facing and less insular. So he's been forced to really be a part of the collective transparency. I think that's a really cool thing for him and you get to see a whole new dynamic including him."

M’Baku being part of the Tribal Council along with the reported news that Duke negotiated a “hefty” raise for his expanded role in the sequel also supports the fan theory that he could be the one to take on the Black Panther mantle. Time will tell, of course, whether that fan theory will turn out to be true. Shuri following in her brother's footsteps, for example, is also a popular guess among fans as to who will take on the role next.

We can continue to speculate, of course, until the movie comes out. And in addition to our speculation, we can rewatch Black Panther on Disney+ until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.

Looking for some sci-fi TV? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock.