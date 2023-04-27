Blumhouse's 'Exorcist' sequel unveils title, story details and first footage at CinemaCon

After months of anticipation, we finally got new details on Blumhouse and Universal's upcoming legacy sequel to The Exorcist this week, thanks to a presentation at CinemaCon that reportedly wowed the crowd with creepy first footage. We also finally got a title. Get ready for The Exorcist: Believer.

RELATED: Jason Blum calls the Exorcist the 'riskiest' movie of his career

Directed by David Gordon Green, fresh off his Halloween trilogy, Believer has already won headlines for its goal of launching a new series of Exorcist movies as part of a major deal between Universal and Blumhouse, and for the casting of the great Ellen Burstyn, who'll make her return as Chris MacNeil. Now, we know a little more about what to expect from the new film, which will begin with the possession of not one adolescent girl, but two.

According to Variety, the CinemaCon trailer for the film — reportedly among the scariest ever delivered by the studio — begins with two young friends, played by Olivia Marcum and Lidya Jewett, who go missing in the woods after school. They're eventually found, but while their parents (played by Leslie Odom Jr. and Jennifer Nettles) are relieved to have finally been reunited with their kids after three long days of searching, the girls are confused. They're convinced that they've only been gone for a few hours.

From there, the possession nightmare begins, as the girls start to behave in strange and terrifying ways, up to and including running screaming into a church service. It's all overwhelming for their parents, who of course start to seek help from anywhere they can. Eventually, that search for some kind of guidance leads them to Chris MacNeil, whose daughter Regan (played by Linda Blair in the original film) was possessed 50 years ago.

"I knew that David was the right person to honor the original material and bring it into our day and age, in ways that both and expanded and updated it — like he did with Halloween," producer Jason Blum told the CinemaCon crowd during the presentation, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I was so excited to help bring his new take to the big screen."

The Exorcist: Believer arrives in theaters Oct. 13. Hopefully the rest of us will get a peek at that new trailer very soon.