Blumhouse's 'Five Nights at Freddy's' adds 2 more stars as production continues on horror adaptation

After years of development at multiple studios, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie is finally rolling cameras. Production began in New Orleans earlier this year, with Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson and Scream icon Matthew Lillard in the leading roles. Now, as we get even closer to a finished film, two more major names have been added to the cast.

Deadline reports that Elizabeth Lail, best known for her work on the hit Netflix thriller You, has been added to the film, along with The Gifted and The Resident star Kat Conner Sterling, rounding a cast that also includes Mary Stuart Masterson alongside Hutcherson and Lillard. We don't yet know who Lail and Sterling will be playing, but their addition to the film's roster is still more proof that a Five Nights at Freddy's movie is finally real, and it won't be long before we get to see it.

Originally launched in 2014, Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the great cult video game hits of the last decade, and it got there with a wonderfully simply premise. Players step into the shoes of a security guard trying to survive a night at a local pizza place full of animatronic characters, who come to life when darkness falls and turn murderous and endlessly creepy. The game was so popular that it inspired near-immediate sequels and spinoffs, along with tie-in novels and comics. Think of it as a super creepy (creepier?) take on Chuck E Cheese, and deadly.

Naturally, a film adaptation wasn't far behind, and there's talk of a FNaF movie dating back all the way to 2015, just months after the first game was released and started to catch on. It wasn't until last year, though, that things really ramped up, with Hutcherson and Lillard joining the cast for acclaimed horror director Emma Tammi (The Wind) and FNaF creator Scott Cawthon on board as producer and co-writer. Now, it's on track to be among the next major Blumhouse horror releases, and will no doubt inspire plenty of memes and well-loved gifs along the way...when we finally get to see some footage, that is.

Five Nights at Freddy's does not yet have a release date, but now that production is well underway and the cast is fleshing out, that could change very soon.